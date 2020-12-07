Veterans Corner: Remembering Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR DAY OBSERVANCE

Today, Dec. 7, 2020, marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that precipitated America's entrance into World War II. This date was and remains “… a date that will live in infamy” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt described in his “state of war” speech to Congress and the nation. It is imperative that we as a nation not forget or disregard this date and others and the key roles that such events have played in making the America we love. The American Legion Normal Post 635 and Post 56 Honor Guard will hold a brief ceremony on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History (Old McLean County Courthouse) commemorating the importance of that date. The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m., with a prayer, a salute to the American flag and service branch flags, TAPS and a bagpiper. The McLean County World War II Memorial surrounds the east courthouse steps, listing the men from McLean County who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The public is encouraged to bring along pictures of their family and friends who served in World War II and become a part of the ceremony. Those wishing to participate should arrive at the east steps by 10:45 a.m. and report to a Legion member in uniform for guidance on participation.