Veterans Corner: Remembering Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR DAY OBSERVANCE
Today, Dec. 7, 2020, marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that precipitated America's entrance into World War II. This date was and remains “… a date that will live in infamy” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt described in his “state of war” speech to Congress and the nation. It is imperative that we as a nation not forget or disregard this date and others and the key roles that such events have played in making the America we love. The American Legion Normal Post 635 and Post 56 Honor Guard will hold a brief ceremony on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History (Old McLean County Courthouse) commemorating the importance of that date. The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m., with a prayer, a salute to the American flag and service branch flags, TAPS and a bagpiper. The McLean County World War II Memorial surrounds the east courthouse steps, listing the men from McLean County who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The public is encouraged to bring along pictures of their family and friends who served in World War II and become a part of the ceremony. Those wishing to participate should arrive at the east steps by 10:45 a.m. and report to a Legion member in uniform for guidance on participation.
DID YOU KNOW?
November was National Smoking Cessation Month. Hope all of you who began that journey to better health stay the course. Those veterans who were not successful and those who wanted to try, but did not begin the process, “Never Fear,” your VA is there for you. The VA makes major efforts each November to encourage veterans who smoke, to quit. Research shows behavioral counseling can significantly improve one’s chances of quitting, and combining counseling and medication works better than medication or counseling alone. You may have missed the big November push, but the programs, counseling and necessary medicines are still available through your VA. If you are enrolled in VA medical care, the VA also has nicotine replacement products like gum and patches, and resources such as Quit VET and SmokefreeVET. Contact your VA primary care provider Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) for more information and how to engage with the VA smoking cessation resources.
VA TRANSITION PROGRAM FOR NEW VETERANS
The VA Solid Start program’s first full year of operation saw nearly 70,000 newly-separated service members contacted. Solid Start was initiated by the VA and the Department of Defense under an executive order aimed at helping newly-separated veterans with their transition from military to civilian life. Annually, the program aims to proactively contact veterans three times during their first year of transition at the 90-, 180-, and 360-day mark after separation. If a veteran has separated from the military in the past 90 days and has not been contacted by VA Solid Start, call 1-800-827-1000. For more information about Solid Start, visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/transition/solid-start.asp.
VETERAN STATUS IN CONGRESS
As late as the mid-1970s nearly three-fourths of the members of Congress were veterans of military service. The Congress now has a total of 96 members who are veterans, which is only 17.9%. With the advent of the all-volunteer armed forces, and the end of the Selective Service draft, veterans currently hold 19 of the 100 seats in Senate (19%) and only 77 of the 435 seats (17.7%) in the House of Representatives.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
