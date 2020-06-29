Veterans Corner: Take time to celebrate Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE DAY
In spite of the fact that many of our traditional celebrations (fireworks, parades and picnics) have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, take time out this week to celebrate the founding of the United States of America.
The last few weeks have seen violent chaos rear its ugly head in many of our largest cities potentially threatening our freedoms. Benjamin Franklin said, “It is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority.” While peaceful and respectful marches and protests have a very important place in our traditions and history, domestic violence and domestic acts of terrorism are never acceptable.
KEEP THE FAITH IN OUR COUNTRY FOR WHICH ALL VETERANS SERVED AND HAVE A GREAT INDEPENDENCE DAY!
DID YOU KNOW?
The VA Illiana Healthcare System announced the resumption of environmental registry exams such as Agent Orange registry and Gulf War registry exams. Veterans who served where Agent Orange was used (Vietnam and Korea during the late 60s and early 70s or anywhere in southwest Asia after August 2, 1990) that are interested in having this exam should contact Janet Fender at 1-217-554-5938 or Megan at 1-217-554-3700.
Such veterans also should enroll in the appropriate registry for more information about airborne hazards and military service. Visit https://www.public health.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp for more details about the registries.
SUICIDE PREVENTION
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the release of President Trump’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) program which was a part of the executive order that he signed on March 5, 2019. The order was signed as data continue to show 132 Americans, including 20 service members, former never federally activated Guard and Reserve members and veterans die on an average day by suicide.
The PREVENTS Roadmap brings together stakeholders across all levels of government and the private sector to work side by side to provide veterans with the mental health and suicide prevention services they need by a nationwide plan to raise awareness about mental health, connect veterans and others at risk of suicide to federal and local resources, and facilitate focused and coordinated research into suicide.
More detailed information about PREVENTS can be found at https://www.va.gov/prevents/.
VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION AND EMPLOYMENT (VR&E) CHANGES
The VA Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) service announced that it is changing its official name to Veteran Readiness and Employment Service to better reflect the needs of veterans. VR&E (commonly referred to as Voc Rehab) primarily provides evaluation, counseling, employment accommodations, resume development, job-seeking skills coaching and training for veterans with severe service-connected disability that reduces their ability to be employed. Also, for transitioning service members to prepare for, obtain and maintain suitable employment, and to the maximum extent possible, achieve independence in daily living.
Voc Rehab will continue to use the VR&E abbreviation allowing it to remain identifiable. For more information about Voc Rehab and how to apply, visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/vocrehab/index.asp.
DID YOU KNOW?
The VA has been awarded the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) 2020 Champion Award for bringing health care access to veterans when and where they need it. The ATA Champion Award recognizes VA’s success transforming how veterans access high-quality care through the Connected Care programs including My HealtheVet, VA Mobile and VA Telehealth Services.
The VA success was achieved through partnerships in the private sector including Apple, Philips, T-Mobile, SafeLink, Verizon and Walmart. Visit the internet Links for the Connected Care programs for more information and in some cases to enroll in the App.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
