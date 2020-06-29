Veterans Corner: Take time to celebrate Independence Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE DAY

In spite of the fact that many of our traditional celebrations (fireworks, parades and picnics) have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, take time out this week to celebrate the founding of the United States of America.

The last few weeks have seen violent chaos rear its ugly head in many of our largest cities potentially threatening our freedoms. Benjamin Franklin said, “It is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority.” While peaceful and respectful marches and protests have a very important place in our traditions and history, domestic violence and domestic acts of terrorism are never acceptable.

KEEP THE FAITH IN OUR COUNTRY FOR WHICH ALL VETERANS SERVED AND HAVE A GREAT INDEPENDENCE DAY!

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA Illiana Healthcare System announced the resumption of environmental registry exams such as Agent Orange registry and Gulf War registry exams. Veterans who served where Agent Orange was used (Vietnam and Korea during the late 60s and early 70s or anywhere in southwest Asia after August 2, 1990) that are interested in having this exam should contact Janet Fender at 1-217-554-5938 or Megan at 1-217-554-3700.