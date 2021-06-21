Veterans Corner: Tech skills training available to veterans

Every branch of military service has its own language, abbreviations, ways of doing things, operational secrets, etc., and many of these “secret” things are known only to those in that branch, or even to just a few in that branch who are part of the “secret” information.

The U.S. Navy submarine the USS Jimmy Carter sailed into its home port in Washington state and had an unusual appearance because of a “Jolly Roger” pirate-style flag flying from its flag pole. What could such a flag mean? And why was it flying at the time the ship returned to port?

Believe it or not, when submarines were first being developed, many in the Navy (especially the British Navy) did not think the use of submarines in combat would ever become popular, and in fact, felt the use of the new weapon was “…underhanded, unfair and damned un-English,” according to the first sea lord of England’s Royal Navy, Sir Arthur Wilson, when submarines entered active service. He even said he “intended to treat all submarines as pirate vessels in wartime and that we’ll hang all the crews.” Interestingly, the British were the first to use a submarine to sink a German Light Cruiser in World War I.

There is no telling exactly what the USS Jimmy Carter was doing at sea, as its missions are among the most closely guarded secrets in the U.S. Navy, but submarines fly those pirate flags when they return from a mission after some kind of “operational action.”

Veterans needing lawnmowing help?

An area teenager is looking for 50 lawns to mow for free before July 29. He has signed on for a “50 Yard Challenge" program sponsored by Changing Seasons Lawn and Landscaping Inc. This program calls for the challenger to find and mow, for free, 50 yards in 45 days for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. When he accomplishes this challenge within 45 days beginning June 14, he will receive a brand-new Toro mower, a Stihl trimmer and blower. So, veterans, if you need help with your lawnmowing and also want to encourage an enterprising 13-year-old in our community, contact Keith Hahn at 815-383-2473.

Reminder about Agent Orange expansion

As previously reported in the Veterans Corner, three additional hazardous exposure medical conditions have been added as presumptive to exposure to Agent Orange. Bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism have been added to the list of medical conditions attributed to Agent Orange exposure. Vietnam, “boots on the ground” and Blue Water Navy-exposed veterans should consult with a Veterans Service Officer to determine their eligibility for VA service-connected compensation. Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs representatives, who are VSO’s, are at the National Guard Armory on South Main Street in Bloomington. Call 309-827-5811 or 309-671-2499.

Employment skills training available through VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with Salesforce Military to offer programs to help veterans and spouses develop skills and employment options in the tech-driven economy. The program includes virtual, self-paced skills training and opportunities to take Salesforce certification exams at no cost. This initiative will build on existing training programs and includes assistance in employment placement after certification. For more information, visit VA health partnerships and https://www.va.gov/OPA/PressREL/pressrelease.cfm?id=5682.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

