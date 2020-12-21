Veterans Corner: Two Air Force bases redesignated as Space Force bases

DID YOU KNOW?
Two key Air Force bases in Florida with space missions have been officially redesignated as U.S. Space Force bases. Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and nearby Patrick Air Force Base will now be known as Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Patrick Space Force Base. Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the head of Space Force, stated that the bases’ redesignations are a “new era” in “aligning them with their critical missions.” Official redesignation must be approved by the legislative branch of the federal government. SPACECOM, temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, currently is responsible for military operations related to space, while the Space Force has its headquarters at the Pentagon.
FREE NATIONAL PARK FOR DISABLED VETERANS
The Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (WVRA), designed to insure free access to veterans who suffered or aggravated disabilities while serving in the military, was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 8. Previous laws left some uncertainty about whether all wounded veterans would have access to a free National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Apply for the pass by visiting a national park and presenting your disability rating award letter, your DD214 and a picture ID such as a VA medical card, or you can apply by mail by browsing the particular park website and following the instructions there.
Q&A
Q: I have not contracted COVID-19, yet, but I am in the “target” age group and have some underlying health problems. Now that two vaccines have been released for use, when will the VA begin providing the vaccines?
A: VA front-line health care workers and veterans residing in long-term care units in 37 of its medical centers across the country began receiving the vaccine this week and became the first VA recipients of the vaccine. These sites were selected because of their known ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures. The closest VA medical center to Central Illinois that will initiate the first vaccines will be at Hines Hospital in Chicago and the St. Louis, Missouri, VA Health Care System. The Illiana VA Medical Center in Danville is not one of the initial sites, but believe they will begin receiving allotments of the vaccines within a couple weeks. Visit va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine for more information, a listing of the 37 sites and for vaccine distribution updates.
Q: I have been using the VA Video Connect Telehealth Program app via AT&T on my cell phone for much of my contact with my VA PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) team. However, I incur an AT&T data charge when using this VA video telehealth technology. This can get expensive on my telephone bill, and the cost is not reimbursed by the VA. I do not want to go to the trouble of changing cell phone service providers, but I do not like the extra cost. What is being done to correct this issue?
A: The VA announced this week that AT&T joins T-Mobile, TracFone by Safelink and Verizon in supporting veterans’ ability to video conference with their VA care providers on their smartphone, tablet or computer from any location with an internet connection. In fiscal year 2020 veterans attended more than 3.8 million video telehealth appointments from their homes, representing an increase of more than 1,200% when compared to fiscal year 2019. Visit connectedcare.va.gov for more information.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
