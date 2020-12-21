Veterans Corner: Two Air Force bases redesignated as Space Force bases

Q&A

Q: I have not contracted COVID-19, yet, but I am in the “target” age group and have some underlying health problems. Now that two vaccines have been released for use, when will the VA begin providing the vaccines?

A: VA front-line health care workers and veterans residing in long-term care units in 37 of its medical centers across the country began receiving the vaccine this week and became the first VA recipients of the vaccine. These sites were selected because of their known ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures. The closest VA medical center to Central Illinois that will initiate the first vaccines will be at Hines Hospital in Chicago and the St. Louis, Missouri, VA Health Care System. The Illiana VA Medical Center in Danville is not one of the initial sites, but believe they will begin receiving allotments of the vaccines within a couple weeks. Visit va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine for more information, a listing of the 37 sites and for vaccine distribution updates.