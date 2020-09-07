Veterans Corner: Urgent care options available for veterans

Visit https://www.va.gov/urgent-care-quick-start-guide.pdf or call 1-833-4VETNOW (1-833-483-8669) for more information and urgent care providers.

EMERGENCY ROOM USE

During a medical emergency that is life threatening, Veterans should immediately seek care at the nearest medical facility if you believe your life or health is in danger. You do not need to check with the VA before calling for an ambulance or going to an emergency department.

It is, however, important to promptly notify the VA after receiving emergency care at a community emergency department within 72 hours. VA will assist local care providers in providing the necessary care for the veteran. Be aware that if you have not been seen at a VA medical facility within the last two years, payment by the VA for your non-VA emergency room care, will likely be denied. This is a further incentive for veterans to regularly visit the VA for their health care.

Visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/emergency.care.asp for more detailed explanation on emergency room care and the VA.

SUICIDE PREVENTION