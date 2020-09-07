Veterans Corner: Urgent care options available for veterans

DID YOU KNOW? URGENT CARE
The VA has long had emergency or walk-in care at its hospital/medical centers. However, the VA community based outpatient clinics like the ones in Bloomington, Peoria and Decatur do not offer that type of service.
Recognizing the need for these services in the less urban areas, the VA has a program called “urgent care." This benefit is offered as part of the VA mission act, which gives veterans greater choice in their health care and is in addition to the opportunity to receive care from a VA provider. Urgent care is a type of walk-in health care for situations where you need help but do not have an emergency, such as colds, ear infections, minor injuries, pink eye, skin infections, and strep throat.
There are two types of urgent care. Retail locations such as CVS or Walgreens are places where you can get care for minor ailments like a sore throat or earache. Urgent locations provide more comprehensive walk-in care for illnesses or injuries that are not life-threatening, like splinting, casting, lacerations, or wound treatment.
If you are subject to co-payments at a VA facility, those co-payments will probably apply for urgent care visits. The co-payments will be relative to the priority group that you have been assigned and the number of visits to the urgent care provider in the previous calendar year. A co-payment is not required for a visit consisting of only a flu shot.
Visit https://www.va.gov/urgent-care-quick-start-guide.pdf or call 1-833-4VETNOW (1-833-483-8669) for more information and urgent care providers.
EMERGENCY ROOM USE
During a medical emergency that is life threatening, Veterans should immediately seek care at the nearest medical facility if you believe your life or health is in danger. You do not need to check with the VA before calling for an ambulance or going to an emergency department.
It is, however, important to promptly notify the VA after receiving emergency care at a community emergency department within 72 hours. VA will assist local care providers in providing the necessary care for the veteran. Be aware that if you have not been seen at a VA medical facility within the last two years, payment by the VA for your non-VA emergency room care, will likely be denied. This is a further incentive for veterans to regularly visit the VA for their health care.
Visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/emergency.care.asp for more detailed explanation on emergency room care and the VA.
SUICIDE PREVENTION
September is Suicide Prevention month! The VA has many programs to help veterans who are having issues that may be pushing them to commit suicide. But many veterans have a difficult time taking that step to contact professional help, believing that they should be able to deal with their issues without help. Additionally, professional help can only go so far as the access to that help is not daily.
As veterans we are reluctant to admit that we might benefit from seeking professional help and often isolate ourselves at the most difficult moments in dealing with our problems. The VA has initiated a broad program called “be there,” which reminds veterans and their loved ones that small actions can make a big difference to veterans going through difficult times. Be There wants veterans, community leaders and veterans’ families and friends to know there is no special training needed to give a veteran hope. Simple actions like reaching out to veterans with a phone call, test message, or social media helps make a difference for a Veteran. Simply asking how they are doing goes a long way to make a Veteran feel better.
Learning about the warning signs of suicide, which is found on the veterans crisis line website, can be very helpful to understand the actions that might help defuse an intense crisis for a veteran. The VA suicide prevention website provides written information, video presentations and information to help non-professionals be better prepared to assist Veterans during their time of need. Visit https://www.va.gov/opa/pressel/pressrelease.cfm?id=2813 for more information on how you can be there!
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
