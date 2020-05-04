Veterans Corner: Use your cellphone for VA health? You may not get charged

Veterans using the VA Video Connect system on their TracFone mobile phones through the T-Mobile network will no longer pay for data while using video telehealth technology to connect and meet with their VA health care teams. TracFone joins other major cell phone companies which allow free data for VA Video Connect calls. The VA provided 2.6 million telehealth episodes of care to more than 900,000 veterans in fiscal year 2019, representing a 16% increase from the previous year. The COVID-19 outbreak lockdown has necessitated more telehealth services replacing face-to-face appointments for VA health care. This is a prelude of the future when veterans who reside in rural areas will be able to access VA healthcare locations in non-VA buildings nearer their home. Visit https://connectedcare.va.gov for more information.

GUARD TITLE 10 AND TITLE 32 MOBILIZATIONS

National Guard members being mobilized for active service are activated under Title 10 or Title 32 of the United States Code. As long as the mobilization or activation orders are for more than 30 days, there is no difference. When activated under Title 10 U.S.C., the president orders you to report for active duty in an official capacity in the federal active duty military service, typically to participate in military operations. Such service members are entitled to the same pay, benefits and legal protections as active military members. Activation under Title 32 means that your state’s governor has been authorized or directed by the president to mobilize or activate the National Guard in your state. Activation under Title 32 is under state control, but with pay and benefits provided by the federal government. Mobilization orders may come with different duties. Title 10 service can include overseas assignment, whereas Title 32 service normally does not. Title 32 orders are often for natural disaster, while Title 10 orders are for national defense. Governors also may mobilize the Guard under what is known as “state active duty” or “state call up” which is normally in response to state-level disasters.