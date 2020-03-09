Veterans Corner: USMC to remove Confederate memorabilia

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berget recently instructed top Marine leaders to remove Confederate-related paraphernalia from Marine Corps bases worldwide. This directive follows on the heels of individual cities and other governmental units taking actions to remove Confederate-related statues from government property. The removal of such paraphernalia and the naming of military facilities after Confederate leaders has been discussed for several years by the military. The Army has no plans to rename any of the streets on posts; 10 military reservations are named for Confederate leaders.
Q: I am a retired veteran and have suffered with chronic lower back pain for many years. Part of my pain management protocol through TriCare was a “transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation” (TENS) to treat my lower back pain. I heard recently that TriCare may be discontinuing TENS units issued by TriCare contractors. Is this true?
A: Apparently! TriCare has decided to stop letting contractors decide whether TENS was medically necessary after studies found insufficient evidence that the treatment is effective. TENS can be administered in a clinic or at home with a prescribed machine. TriCare will begin excluding TENS machines from coverage, effective June 1. If you also use VA HealthCare, you may wish to contact your primary care physician for more guidance.
Q: I understand that some veterans will have access to on-base military facilities. Who is eligible, what are the benefits and how do I sign up?
A: Veterans with service-connected disabilities, Purple Heart recipients, former POWs can have access to certain facilities on many military bases through provisions in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act. Eligible veterans need to get their Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) from the enrollment office of their local VA Medical Center or VA Clinic. The veteran only needs to take their VHIC, along with a state ID and driver’s license or passport, to an installation’s Pass and ID office. Fitness centers, libraries and childcare centers are off limits for veterans even with this new access. The veteran can bring up to five others on base at any time so long as their relationship to the VHIC holder is established. However, each of them will need to go to the same Pass and ID Office with REAL ID compliance identification. For more information, visit https://militarybenefits.info/expanded -exchange-privileges/.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.