Veterans Corner: USMC to remove Confederate memorabilia

A: Veterans with service-connected disabilities, Purple Heart recipients, former POWs can have access to certain facilities on many military bases through provisions in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act. Eligible veterans need to get their Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) from the enrollment office of their local VA Medical Center or VA Clinic. The veteran only needs to take their VHIC, along with a state ID and driver’s license or passport, to an installation’s Pass and ID office. Fitness centers, libraries and childcare centers are off limits for veterans even with this new access. The veteran can bring up to five others on base at any time so long as their relationship to the VHIC holder is established. However, each of them will need to go to the same Pass and ID Office with REAL ID compliance identification. For more information, visit https://militarybenefits.info/expanded -exchange-privileges/.