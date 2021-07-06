Veterans Corner: VA Airborne Hazard Registry

The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) was established in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research and potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures. The collection of data through the AHOBPR assists the VA in both looking at medical conditions that may be related to military service, but also to research treatment for the various medical conditions that may be caused by the exposure. Even if a veteran has not experienced any symptoms or illnesses that you believe are related to exposures during military service, your participation in the registry could help VA provide better care to all veterans. You are eligible to participate in the registry if you were deployed to the Southwest Asia theater of operations any time after Aug. 2, 1990 or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after Sept. 11, 2001. For more information, browse the military exposures homepage.

DID YOU KNOW?

Only about 20 percent of the eligible veterans of our military service actually belong to a major veterans organization such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), AMVETS, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Marine Corp League and others! These organizations, interacting with our Government at the State and Federal level representing the interests of all veterans, have resulted in the Veteran Affairs Administration and all of the benefits which veterans have earned by their service to their country. Summer is when veterans organizations begin their membership drives for the next calendar year. Veterans, you have served your country and the veterans organizations will allow you to continue to serve your communities and to serve those who have served, are serving and will serve in the future. So, now is the time! American Legions, VFW’s, AMVETS, DAV and the Marine Corp League all have local chapters and would welcome veterans who desire to continue to serve! Yearly dues range from about $30.00 per month to about $50.00 per month. Contact the organizations or contact the Veterans Assistance Office of McLean County at 200 W. Front Street in Bloomington or call 309-888-5140 and we will help you identify the veterans organization you may wish to join.

CAMP LEJEUNE CONTAMINATED WATER UPDATE

The Marine Corp maintains an information database for those who may have been exposed to contaminants in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1, 1953 and Dec. 31, 1987. Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune for 30 days or more between those dates are eligible for a Priority Group six rating and access to VA health care. The benefit area includes all areas within the Camp Lejeune and Marine Corp Air Station (MCAS) New River boundaries. For more detailed information about medical conditions and illnesses that are included, visit http://www.marines.mil/clwater/.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

