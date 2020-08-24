Veterans Corner: VA awards $1.6 million in grants to community organizations

ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVE $1.6M IN VA GRANTS
The VA has awarded five grants worth $1.6 million to community organizations under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program. The GPD program provides funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for homeless veterans with the goal of helping homeless veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and income and obtain greater self-determination.
The GPD program has provided veterans who are homeless with community-based transitional housing and supportive services since 1994. The number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has declined by 50% since 2010 as a result of the GPD program. Visit www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp for information about the GPD and a list of grantees.
DID YOU KNOW?
Federal Legislation that will broaden options for veterans in the legal system and will expand a home renovations grant program for disabled and blind veterans has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The new Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act directs the Justice Department to support the development and establishment of veterans treatment courts (VTC’s) at the state, local and tribal levels. Veterans, especially those returning from combat roles, may be dealing with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other mental health issues that result in involvement with the legal system. Veterans treatment courts will allow veterans to be diverted to a special problem solving court process with major emphasis on diagnosis and treatment as opposed to regular court handling and incarceration.
Currently, 41 states have some form of veteran treatment court. Most VTC’s are county oriented, but less urban areas such as those in Central Illinois may have several counties combined for VTC cases. McLean County is the focus point for the 11th Judicial District’s Veterans Treatment Court, which also includes Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.
VA COMPENSATION AND PENSION PROCESSING
The VA announced that the Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve procedures for handling incoming claims and other correspondence. Use of this AI software has improved the time it takes to process in-coming mail from 10 days to just one day.
The software “reads” the mail and automatically routes it to VA employees assigned to handle that subject matter, which means faster processing of the information veterans send to VBA in support of their claims. An average 550,000 pieces of incoming mail concerning benefits and services must be routed each month. Visit www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/ for more information.
VA HEALTHCARE COPAYMENT
Veterans who are subject to copayments for VA health care services have been granted a delay in the deadlines to make those copayments to the VA.
In an effort to reduce some of the financial stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA will not be mailing monthly billing statements. This action does not forgive the debt to the VA, but delays when the debt must be paid. Interest and administrative charges will not be applied to outstanding VA copayments during the pandemic period.
The Department of the Treasury has also ceased collection efforts for medical care debt previously referred to them during the pandemic period. Veterans who choose to make payments on their VA health care accounts, can make them on-line at www.pay.gov, by calling 1-888-827-4817 or by mail.
JOBS
The City of Bloomington has job openings for a zoo curator, support staff at the Bloomington Police Department, administrative assistant within the Public Works Department, assistant economic and community development director, and custodian and bar staff positions open at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA). Visit www.cityblm.org/jobs for more information and application instructions.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.