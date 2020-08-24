Veterans Corner: VA awards $1.6 million in grants to community organizations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVE $1.6M IN VA GRANTS

The VA has awarded five grants worth $1.6 million to community organizations under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program. The GPD program provides funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for homeless veterans with the goal of helping homeless veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and income and obtain greater self-determination.

The GPD program has provided veterans who are homeless with community-based transitional housing and supportive services since 1994. The number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has declined by 50% since 2010 as a result of the GPD program. Visit www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp for information about the GPD and a list of grantees.

DID YOU KNOW?

Federal Legislation that will broaden options for veterans in the legal system and will expand a home renovations grant program for disabled and blind veterans has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.