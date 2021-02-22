Veterans Corner: VA continues its trek into new technology

VA CONTINUES ITS TREK INTO NEW TECHNOLOGY
VA now has free unlimited access to live interactive virtual wellness classes for veterans enrolled in VA Health Care and for VA staff. VA implemented the next step in the Millennium Health and Fitness effort. Unlimited access to free, live, interactive virtual wellness classes is here! The live interactive classes will normally be scheduled daily between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. However, if live classes are inconvenient, the classes will be available on demand, but not live, as needed by the veteran. VA staff may also access the Millennium System to attend the live broadcasts or on demand classes. Classes include Barre, Beginner Yoga, Cardio Core, Meditation, Pilates, Power Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba and over a total of 141 classes. Visit https://e3.fitness/veteranaffairs/ to learn more, to create an account and begin using this great new technology to improve and maintain your health. At a recent Illiana Health Care System monthly meeting, the McLean County VAC office asked whether veterans who are not enrolled in VA Health Care, might also be authorized to use the Millennium Health and Fitness Center technology, since the program is available to VA staff members, many of whom are not veterans. I was told that an inquiry nationally would be made and I would receive an answer.
DID YOU KNOW?
If you tried to enroll in VA health care after 2002 and were denied because your income was over the VA “income means test,” you may want to apply again. The eligibility for enrolling in VA Health Care changes over time. The June 8, 2020 Veterans Corner column reminded veterans who had been denied VA Health Care due to their income exceeding the VA “Means Test” that if they had at least a 0% VA disability rating, they could be eligible for VA Health Care. A 0% disability rating is not a denial of the claim. A 0% disability rating occurs when a claim for service-connected disability compensation is ruled by the VA to be service-connected, but not significant enough to warrant compensation payments at the time the claim was filed. However, since the VA has recognized the injury or medical condition as being caused by the veteran’s service, eligibility for VA health care is often granted. Prior to several years ago, the VA did not grant 0% disability ratings the opportunity to enroll in VA Health Care.
VA SPECIALTY CARE ACCESS IMPROVED AT CBOCs
VA began in late 2019, implementing the availability of some specialty care at the five VA Community Based Outpatient Care (CBOCs). The Bloomington VA Clinic had only mental health and primary care, when it opened in November 2019. However, podiatry and pulmonary specialty is being offered at the Bloomington Clinic. Specialists from the Danville VA Medical Center and the larger and/or longer established CBOCs will be sharing their specialists with the Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield CBOCs on certain days depending upon the demand. Other specialty care has or will be shared as space, manpower and resources are available at each clinic. Cardio care, optometry, ophthalmological, and various other specialty care will be shared on a clinic by clinic basis.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.