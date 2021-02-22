Veterans Corner: VA continues its trek into new technology

VA CONTINUES ITS TREK INTO NEW TECHNOLOGY

VA now has free unlimited access to live interactive virtual wellness classes for veterans enrolled in VA Health Care and for VA staff. VA implemented the next step in the Millennium Health and Fitness effort. Unlimited access to free, live, interactive virtual wellness classes is here! The live interactive classes will normally be scheduled daily between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. However, if live classes are inconvenient, the classes will be available on demand, but not live, as needed by the veteran. VA staff may also access the Millennium System to attend the live broadcasts or on demand classes. Classes include Barre, Beginner Yoga, Cardio Core, Meditation, Pilates, Power Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba and over a total of 141 classes. Visit https://e3.fitness/veteranaffairs/ to learn more, to create an account and begin using this great new technology to improve and maintain your health. At a recent Illiana Health Care System monthly meeting, the McLean County VAC office asked whether veterans who are not enrolled in VA Health Care, might also be authorized to use the Millennium Health and Fitness Center technology, since the program is available to VA staff members, many of whom are not veterans. I was told that an inquiry nationally would be made and I would receive an answer.

DID YOU KNOW?