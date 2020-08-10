Veterans Corner: VA family caregiver program expanded

EXPANSION OF VA CAREGIVER BENEFIT

The VA recognizes the important role of family caregivers in supporting the health and wellness of veterans. The VA has the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) Program. It provides assistance to family caregivers to support the veteran, but has been available only to veterans who served after May 7, 1975. The program provides a monthly stipend (payment), access to health care benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA (CHAMPVA) and at least 30 days per year of respite care for the veteran in addition to education and training concerning giving care. The VA announced on July 31, 2020 that the program will be expanded effective Oct. 1 to include those veterans who served during World War II, Korean and the Vietnam era. To qualify as a caregiver you must be at least 18 years old and be the spouse, son, daughter, parent, stepfamily member, or extended family member of the veteran, or someone who lives full-time with the veteran, or is willing to do so if designated as a family caregiver. The program is far too extensive to even summarize further in the column. Visit bit.ly/33BrUe3 for more details and how to apply.