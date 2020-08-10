Veterans Corner: VA family caregiver program expanded

EXPANSION OF VA CAREGIVER BENEFIT
The VA recognizes the important role of family caregivers in supporting the health and wellness of veterans. The VA has the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) Program. It provides assistance to family caregivers to support the veteran, but has been available only to veterans who served after May 7, 1975. The program provides a monthly stipend (payment), access to health care benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA (CHAMPVA) and at least 30 days per year of respite care for the veteran in addition to education and training concerning giving care. The VA announced on July 31, 2020 that the program will be expanded effective Oct. 1 to include those veterans who served during World War II, Korean and the Vietnam era. To qualify as a caregiver you must be at least 18 years old and be the spouse, son, daughter, parent, stepfamily member, or extended family member of the veteran, or someone who lives full-time with the veteran, or is willing to do so if designated as a family caregiver. The program is far too extensive to even summarize further in the column. Visit bit.ly/33BrUe3 for more details and how to apply.
Q: My father served in the Army from 1982 to 1985, but sadly died young in 1995. He was buried in the family plot, but no VA provided gravemarker was requested, since there was already an upright monument with his name on it with other family members' names. I heard that there is a medallion that the VA will provide that can be epoxied onto the stone monument signifying that he is a veteran so that veterans groups who put flags on veterans' graves on Memorial Day and Veterans Day can identify him as a veteran. How do I apply to get a medallion?
A: Eligibility to obtain a VA Medallion requires that the veteran was discharged under honorable conditions; active duty service after Sept. 7, 1980, must be for a minimum of 24 months continuous months; or be completed under special circumstances, e.g., death on active duty. National Guard members and Reservists called to active duty for other than training who are federalized and who serve for the period called are also eligible. Visit bit.ly/3gQLCXj for more information and instructions on how to order the Medallion.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Veterans Administrations operates 10 national cemeteries in Illinois. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Alton National Cemetery in Alton, Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Danville National Cemetery at the Danville VA Hospital, Mound City National Cemetery, Quincy National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Confederate Mound Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago and North Alton Confederate Cemetery in Alton and the Rock Island Confederate Cemetery at the Rock Island Cemetery. Visit bit.ly/33y572W for more information. Funeral homes who handle arrangements for burial will help coordinate the burial at a National Cemetery. Pre-need eligibility determination to be buried at a National Cemetery can be obtained by visiting bit.ly/2DFsFIe.
DID YOU KNOW?
Illinois operates one veterans cemetery located in Quincy, named Sunset Cemetery. It is located on the grounds of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Quincy Veterans Home. Information about the Illinois Veterans Cemetery and eligibility requirements are available by contacting the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
DID YOU KNOW?
The 330th birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard was Aug. 4. The Coast Guard was founded in 1790 to enforce federal tariff and trade laws and to prevent smuggling, in which it is currently engaged. During times of war, the Coast Guard reports organizationally to the Department of Defense like the other branches of military service. Currently, the Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
