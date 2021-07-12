Veterans Corner: VA health care enrollment

CORRECTION TO VETERAN ORGANIZATION DUES

The July 5 Veterans Corner Column incorrectly listed the range of dues for membership in the largest of the veterans organizations at $30 to $50 per month. Actually, membership to our nation’s premiere veterans organizations varies from $30 to $50 per year. Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience or misunderstanding as a result of this error.

ARROWSMITH SPECIAL MEMORIAL EVENT

The Witt Webber Carrell Unit 617 of the Arrowsmith American Legion Women’s Auxiliary will conduct a dedication program on Saturday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Arrowsmith Legion Hall, in memory of Myrta Smith, Marilyn Tipsord, Frances Brooks and June Pleines. The memorials will represent and honor the 258 years of membership to Unit 671 by these ladies before their passing. There will be dedication comments from several people during the program. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served. A local DJ will provide music at the community center after the dedications. Bring a lawn chair to share fellowship. Refreshments will be sold at the community center during the music. Attend and help Arrowsmith Unit 671 honor these special ladies!

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA released its state-by-state fiscal year 2020 summary of expenditures report. VA records indicate that there are 605,842 veterans living in Illinois and 19,465,698 living in the United States. The VA report states that total VA expenditures in FY 20 were $217,953,742,000, with Illinois veterans receiving $5,445,734,000. Illinois veterans received $2,306,071,000 in compensation for service-connected disability and non-service-connected pension program payments. Education and vocational rehabilitation and employment expenditures to Illinois veterans totaled $262,876,000. Medical care under the VA totaled $1,688,406,000 for Illinois veterans. The VA reported that there were 169,824 unique patients who are Illinois veterans who received health care through the VA. VA benefits for veterans reduce the need and use of state and local funds which would be necessary if the VA did not exist. Support your veterans and support the VA.

VA HEALTH CARE ENROLLMENT

Only about 30% of the veterans in Illinois and specifically in Central Illinois are enrolled in VA health care. It is never too late to apply for VA health care. Many employers are reducing or eliminating retiree health care subsidies. The eligibility rules for VA health care change over time, so even if you have been denied eligibility in the past, it might be worth it to apply again. VA Form 1010 EZ can be found on the internet, or your VAC office (1-309-888-5140) has them available. A copy of your DD214 must accompany the application for health care Form 1010 EZ.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

