Veterans Corner: VA keeps eye on coronavirus

Q: I use the VA as my primary provider of health services. I am over 75 years old, which news media says is the prime group to be infected with the coronavirus and the highest mortality rate! I’m not sure I want to go to the VA at this time. What is the VA doing in answer to the threat of the coronavirus?

A: Veterans Administration Secretary Robert Wilkie addressed this issue at the American Legion Winter Conference in Washington, D.C., saying, “We are making sure that those who come to us are screened.” He further stated that the VA is limiting visitors to its community living centers, or nursing homes. He stressed that we should be informed about the coronavirus but not to forget the flu which causes the death of 12,000 to 60,000 every year in the United States. Get a flu shot! Call your VA primary provider for a phone consultation even if you think you have the flu. Keep in mind that many of the coronavirus symptoms are similar to flu virus. It is better to call the VA than to not call and end with the more serious coronavirus. Wilkie ended his discussion of the VA concerning the coronavirus by stating: “We will get over this and we will make sure everything is done to protect those who have done so much for our country.”