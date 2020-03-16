Veterans Corner: VA keeps eye on coronavirus

Q: I use the VA as my primary provider of health services. I am over 75 years old, which news media says is the prime group to be infected with the coronavirus and the highest mortality rate! I’m not sure I want to go to the VA at this time. What is the VA doing in answer to the threat of the coronavirus?
A: Veterans Administration Secretary Robert Wilkie addressed this issue at the American Legion Winter Conference in Washington, D.C., saying, “We are making sure that those who come to us are screened.” He further stated that the VA is limiting visitors to its community living centers, or nursing homes. He stressed that we should be informed about the coronavirus but not to forget the flu which causes the death of 12,000 to 60,000 every year in the United States. Get a flu shot! Call your VA primary provider for a phone consultation even if you think you have the flu. Keep in mind that many of the coronavirus symptoms are similar to flu virus. It is better to call the VA than to not call and end with the more serious coronavirus. Wilkie ended his discussion of the VA concerning the coronavirus by stating: “We will get over this and we will make sure everything is done to protect those who have done so much for our country.”
G.I. BILL NEWS
The VA intends to suspend enrollment of new GI Bill students at University of Phoenix, Career Education Corporation, Bellevue University and Temple University following a review of findings provided by the Federal Trade Commission and state Attorneys General Offices. The conclusion is that sufficient evidence exists that these institutions have utilized advertising, sales, or enrollment practices that are erroneous, deceptive, or misleading either by actual statement, omission, or intimation against GI Bill beneficiaries. VA’s action will not impact current students that maintain continuous enrollment. However, state-approving agencies may take independent actions based on VA’s decision. More detailed information is at https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5399.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Veterans Administration is divided into three parts: the VHA (Veterans Health Administration), VBA (Veterans Benefits Administration) and all national cemeteries, (except Arlington). Due to the coronavirus, many families of deceased veterans who will be interred in national cemeteries may prefer to proceed with direct interment of their loved ones and postpone the formal committal services. The National Cemetery Administration will work to accommodate these preferences. As warranted, NCA will provide updates on the operating status of individual national cemeteries on the NCA’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/NationalCemeteries and https://twitter.com/VANatCemeteries. Currently, all Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration cemeteries are open for burial and visitation by the public. To schedule a burial, call 800-535-1117, option 1. Funeral homes handling arrangements for burial will usually coordinate the family’s wishes with the NCA cemetery staff for burial.
DID YOU KNOW?
Veteran News Network (VNN): Television for Veterans, by Veterans, has been implemented at 53 VA medical centers across the country. VNN is designed to replace regular TV programming at the VA facilities with a mix of entertaining, informative and inspiring veteran-centric content 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.