Veterans Corner: VA labor unions, scams and suicide prevention

DID YOU KNOW?

The Biden Administration announced several changes in its relationship with the four major labor unions who represent about 79% of federal government VA employees. Only about 10.5% of the entire civilian and government workforce are represented by labor unions. The changes include restoring major “official time,” for Title 38 employees, which include doctors, nurses and physician assistants, to conduct union business and advocate on behalf of coworkers while being paid by the VA. The Trump administration had cut “official time” sharply when a study showed that at least two doctors, 65 nurses and 405 other VA employees were spending 100% of their taxpayer-funded working hours at the VA on union business. The Trump administration also made it less burdensome for the VA to discipline and even discharge VA workers. The current changes return the rules to what they were in the past, while other changes also permit more union activity on VA premises in efforts to unionize other VA workers.

SUICIDE PREVENTION SEMINAR

The DuPage County Suicide Prevention Coalition invites veterans and other interested parties to attend a Suicide Prevention Seminar on Sept. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the DuPage County Administration Building, 1st Floor Auditorium at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton. The seminar is about veteran suicide prevention in recognition of September’s Suicide Prevention Month. Additionally, Illinois Assistant Attorney General Cordelia Coppleson, law enforcement training coordinator, will speak about the Illinois Firearms Restraining Order, what it is and is not, as well as how someone can file such an order against you and what to do if someone does. For more information, visit dupage.org/vac. No preregistration is necessary.

VA HOME LOAN SCAMS

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are warning consumers about a new scam concerning refinancing their homes, loan modifications or even to start sending their mortgage payments to a different address. The scams often begin with a phone call from someone who appears to be from the local VA office, with the caller telling the veteran their mortgage has been transferred to a new service. Missed payments are claimed and potential foreclosure is implied. A demand for a check or money order or even a gift card to cover the late payments completes the scam. Other scams involve obtaining lower interest rates, because rates are rising and the need to get a great refi rate is slipping away. Don’t be fooled! Do not provide personal information! If you suspect fraud, contact the State Attorney General’s Office at IllinoisAttorneyGeneral.gov or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0