Veterans Corner: VA non-drug pain therapy

VA NON-DRUG PAIN THERAPY
If you receive VA healthcare you can now request Provant therapy. Provant is a safe, non-drug medical device delivered to your home. Proven in clinical trials and real-world experiences to provide meaningful pain relief and improved quality of life, Provant is available at no cost to you if you are enrolled in VA healthcare. The therapy unit can be requested by contacting your VA clinician through Telehealth or My HealtheVet, which allows you to order the unit without having to a go to the VA medical center or clinic and thus avoiding potential COVID-19 viral exposure. Visit www.regenesisbio.com or call 1-877-970-4070 for more information.
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR WANTS YOU
The U.S. Department of the Interior is hiring full-time positions in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Federal Employment. The vacancies are Maintenance Worker, WG-6, with an hourly pay rate of $23, and a Maintenance Mechanic, WG-9, with an hourly pay rate of $26. The maintenance mechanic has some supervisory responsibilities over the maintenance worker position. Both application closing dates are March 24. Both positions are located in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Savanna District, Riverview Road, Thomson. Duties involve operation and maintenance of large construction equipment, involving habitat restoration including buildings, roads, levees, trails, parking lots and overlooks. Veterans are specifically being targeted to fill these vacancies. Veterans who are U.S. citizens and possess a valid driver’s license are eligible. The veteran candidate must meet the Veterans’ Readjustment Authority Guidelines that include an honorable discharge and having received a combat campaign medal such as deployment to Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia or Persian Gulf. For additional information or to submit your resume email ed_britton@fws.gov or telephone the Refuge office at 1-815-273-2732, ext. 111.
VETERANS TARGETED BY MORTGAGE RELIEF SCAMS
The Vietnam Veterans of America reported that veterans in particular are being targeted by scammers concerning mortgage relief. If you are behind on your mortgage, beware of mortgage-relief scams. There is free foreclosure help. If someone tries to charge you in advance for help or guarantees that they can stop your foreclosure, they are not legitimate. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and knowledge of the CARES Act can help a veteran avoid mortgage-relief scams. If you experience financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic you may have a right to temporarily pause or reduce your monthly mortgage payments through a forbearance. Servicers also may not be allowed to foreclose on your home. For more information on COVID housing protections and important deadlines, visit consumerfinance.gov/housing.
VA CLAIMS ASSISTANCE
Each year veterans file for Service-Connected Disability Compensation. The VA has developed a state-by-state contact information list of Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) attorneys and claims agents who are ready to assist with preparing VA claims in an ethical and lawful manner. Many times, veterans are “cold contacted” by scammers with offers of assistance in filing VA claims that seem too good to be true. Veterans should consult this new VA list before signing any agreements to have someone charge the veteran to file the claim. Visit Accreditation & Discipline – Office of General Counsel (www.va.gov/ogc/accreditation.asp) for more information on the VA recognized list, fees for service and guidance on how to appoint and how to remove or change representation.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.