Veterans Corner: VA non-drug pain therapy

VETERANS TARGETED BY MORTGAGE RELIEF SCAMS

The Vietnam Veterans of America reported that veterans in particular are being targeted by scammers concerning mortgage relief. If you are behind on your mortgage, beware of mortgage-relief scams. There is free foreclosure help. If someone tries to charge you in advance for help or guarantees that they can stop your foreclosure, they are not legitimate. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and knowledge of the CARES Act can help a veteran avoid mortgage-relief scams. If you experience financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic you may have a right to temporarily pause or reduce your monthly mortgage payments through a forbearance. Servicers also may not be allowed to foreclose on your home. For more information on COVID housing protections and important deadlines, visit consumerfinance.gov/housing.