Veterans Corner: VA service-connected disability compensation

VA service-connected disability compensation

Q: I have recently seen a number of “mailout” fliers about seminars concerning my possible eligibility to receive a VA pension benefit and additional VA benefits for aid and attendance. I live in an assisted living facility and the extra money would be a help in paying my bills here. I have signed up for a seminar at the assisted living facility where I live. I always thought that my income level and my net worth, that allows me to live in this facility, were too high to qualify for additional non-service-connected compensation like a VA pension or aid and attendance. The seminars promise that there will be no cost for them to fill out the necessary VA forms. Are these seminars legit and can they actually help me obtain the additional VA benefits?

A: The holiday season annually seems to produce these seminars which are usually directed at veterans who have substantial net worth. I have never heard of any of these seminars being held at county nursing homes or other facilities which specialize care for the lower income veterans. Most of these seminars are operated by “for-profit” companies which discuss how to reduce the veteran’s net worth and thus realign the veteran’s finances to be in compliance with the VA pension and aid and attendance rules. However, a deeper explanation exposes the fact that in order to be eligible for VA pension or aid and attendance benefits, the veteran must have low income and net worth below a certain amount. To reduce the veteran’s income and net worth to the “lower” amount to qualify, the company will establish “annuities and/or irrevocable trusts” which do cost the veteran to set up. Once established, these financial instruments usually are no longer under the control of the veteran. The company then also charges the trust or annuity account a fee to manage the account. The total cost to the veteran is several thousand dollars. There are considerable penalties for failing to follow very strict guidelines about applying for this benefit. Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs representatives will counsel veterans and their families at no charge, and file all the necessary paperwork to initiate the benefit if the veteran is eligible. The IDVA will not create irrevocable trusts nor annuities to “hide” the net worth. Visit www.medicaidplanningassistance.org/va-pension-lookback-rules for more details and more potential downsides for the veteran if the action is not completed properly. Additionally, contact your local Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs at 309-827-5811 or the East Central Area Agency on Ageing 309-829-2065. Visit www.va.gov/pension/eligibility for more information.