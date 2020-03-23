Veterans Corner: VAC help available through telephone

The McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission has implemented the following changes to its operations based on the COVID-19 health issue:
The VAC office will be closed to the public. The hours of operation will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. VAC staff will work their regular shifts. All inquiries for information, to schedule Peoria and Danville VA rides, appointments for financial assistance and the food pantry, will be handled via telephone.
Documents related to financial assistance will be requested to be brought to the VAC Office prior to the date and time of the phone interview. The VAC telephone number is 309-888-5140.
VIETNAM RECOGNITION
The National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day is March 29. The Recognition Day was set by President Donald Trump beginning in 2017 to honor Vietnam War veterans and the Vietnam Era veterans for their service and sacrifice during that very difficult time.
Due to concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus, this year’s ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.
FEMALE HONOR FLIGHT
OperationHerStory has teamed up with Honor Flight Chicago, Daughters of the American Revolution, Illinois Joining Forces and other partners to plan the first all-women honor flight from the state of Illinois to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7. This one-day free trip will give the veterans the opportunity to visit the war memorials built in their honor, including the Women in Military Service for America Memorial and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.
The Flight is open to all women who served in any branch of the military between 1940 and 1975 and who received an honorable or general discharge under honorable conditions. The veteran does not have to be a combat veteran or have served overseas to be eligible. Every woman who served on active duty in any capacity is deserving and eligible for this Honor Flight.
Visit www.operationherstory.org for more information and application. Women in Central Illinois may email the Illinois Ambassador to the Women’s Memorial, Jill Henry, LTC, US Army retired, at wimsa.amb.il1@gmailcom.
SPECIAL EVENT
VFW Post 454 at 1006 E. Lincoln St. Bloomington, will host a fundraiser in support of OperationHerStory. The fundraiser will be May 9 from 5 to 11 p.m. There will be food, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and DJ/Horizon Events.
Support our women veterans by going to www.operationherstory.org to nominate any women veterans who served from 1940 to 1975. All proceeds go to OperationHerStory.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.