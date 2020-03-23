Veterans Corner: VAC help available through telephone

The McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission has implemented the following changes to its operations based on the COVID-19 health issue:

The VAC office will be closed to the public. The hours of operation will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. VAC staff will work their regular shifts. All inquiries for information, to schedule Peoria and Danville VA rides, appointments for financial assistance and the food pantry, will be handled via telephone.

Documents related to financial assistance will be requested to be brought to the VAC Office prior to the date and time of the phone interview. The VAC telephone number is 309-888-5140.

VIETNAM RECOGNITION

The National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day is March 29. The Recognition Day was set by President Donald Trump beginning in 2017 to honor Vietnam War veterans and the Vietnam Era veterans for their service and sacrifice during that very difficult time.

Due to concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus, this year’s ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

FEMALE HONOR FLIGHT