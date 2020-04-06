Veterans Corner: Van service to Danville, Peoria suspended

Community care

The VA plans to pause its community care program for 90 days to free space across private health care systems for coronavirus patients and prevent veterans' exposure. Community care sends veterans to private sector medical care when direct VA medical care will take longer than 30 minutes or when a veteran cannot be scheduled for an appointment within 20 days. The pause will be applied for non-urgent and for routine appointments. Veterans enrolled in the VA system who choose to use private sector doctors without consultation with the VA will likely be liable for the bills connected with the visit, unless the condition is life-threatening. Always contact the VA in advance of the private-sector appointment, if possible, or within 72 hours of the use of the private-sector doctor.