Veterans Corner: Van service to Danville, Peoria suspended

Illiana VA Medical Center in Danville has suspended van services originating in Peoria, with a stop in Bloomington, to the Danville VA Medical Center due to social distancing concerns. This suspension includes the 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. weekday services from Bloomington to Danville and back to Bloomington and on to Peoria.
Peoria suspension
The McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission has suspended its weekday van service to Bob Michel VA Clinic in Peoria due to the coronavirus outbreak. Veterans with verifiable VA appointments at the Peoria clinic may be eligible for a travel stipend to help cover the costs of their trip. Contact the VAC office at 1-309-888-5140 for more information.
GI Bill payments
After college campuses nationwide were shut down and/or moved to online classes, Congress passed Senate Bill 3503 and it was signed by the president into law on March 21. The law covers students receiving education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, Montgomery GI Bill, dependents' education assistance and the vocational rehabilitation and education programs. The law provides that students whose schools close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are still eligible for GI Bill payments through the end of the term or up to four weeks from the date of closure, whichever is earlier. Browse ‘va gi bill changes due to coronavirus’ for more details.
Community care
The VA plans to pause its community care program for 90 days to free space across private health care systems for coronavirus patients and prevent veterans' exposure. Community care sends veterans to private sector medical care when direct VA medical care will take longer than 30 minutes or when a veteran cannot be scheduled for an appointment within 20 days. The pause will be applied for non-urgent and for routine appointments. Veterans enrolled in the VA system who choose to use private sector doctors without consultation with the VA will likely be liable for the bills connected with the visit, unless the condition is life-threatening. Always contact the VA in advance of the private-sector appointment, if possible, or within 72 hours of the use of the private-sector doctor.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.