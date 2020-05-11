Veterans Corner: Vets still wait for Agent Orange presumptives

Q: A year ago, the VA announced that it was considering several additional medical conditions to the list of presumptive conditions attributed to Agent Orange exposure. Then six months ago, the VA intimated again that additions were going to be made. We still have no definitive answer about what conditions will be added to the presumptive list. What is going on?
A: At a recent Senate hearing, VA Secretary Wilkie said the decision concerning additional presumptives should be made within the next 60 days. The main maladies being considered are bladder cancer, hypothyroidism, hypertension and Parkinson's-like symptoms. (Parkinson’s is already an Agent Orange presumptive). For veterans with these maladies, it looks like more “hurry up and wait.”
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
Wilkie has defended the use of hydroxychloroquine (a medication long-used for treatment of malaria) at VA hospitals for treatment of certain COVID-19 cases. In a letter and call with major veterans' organizations, Wilkie described the use of the drug as being administered in VA hospitals to virus-stricken patients only in conjunction with a physician’s advice. Wilkie indicated that such use was consistent with Food and Drug Administration rules, which has warned doctors against prescribing the drug for COVID-19 outside hospitals because of possible serious side effects and death.
There are conflicting studies concerning the effectiveness and overall safety of this drug which has been used all over the world, since WWII, for the treatment of malaria with few serious side effects.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides many economic benefits to citizens besides a check for $1,200. Language for the annual Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from 401(k), TSP or IRA accounts for citizens 72 years or older is effectively eliminated for this year under the CARES Act. If you are old enough and do not need to take a distribution, you can avoid a sizable tax amount you would normally have to pay.
For more information about the other changes which might affect you, visit https:/finance.yahoo.com/news/century-management-cares-act-waived-162957155.html.
DID YOU KNOW?
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed VA doctors, nurses, and nursing aides to state-run nursing homes in several states where COVID-19 has emerged among vulnerable populations.
Most recently, VA dispatched more than 80 medical professionals to 26 non-VA nursing homes in Florida. VA’s Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Illinois have accepted intensive care acute medical and surgical community patients as part of COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
This support was approved after the VA determined care to veterans would not be negatively impacted. These VA employees deliver direct care and advice about controlling infectious diseases to the facilities they are assisting.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
