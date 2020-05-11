Veterans Corner: Vets still wait for Agent Orange presumptives

There are conflicting studies concerning the effectiveness and overall safety of this drug which has been used all over the world, since WWII, for the treatment of malaria with few serious side effects.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides many economic benefits to citizens besides a check for $1,200. Language for the annual Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from 401(k), TSP or IRA accounts for citizens 72 years or older is effectively eliminated for this year under the CARES Act. If you are old enough and do not need to take a distribution, you can avoid a sizable tax amount you would normally have to pay.

For more information about the other changes which might affect you, visit https:/finance.yahoo.com/news/century-management-cares-act-waived-162957155.html.

DID YOU KNOW?

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed VA doctors, nurses, and nursing aides to state-run nursing homes in several states where COVID-19 has emerged among vulnerable populations.