Veterans Corner: Vets will get economic impact payments

The Economic Impact Payments to recipients of VA compensation or pensions who do not file Internal Revenue Service tax forms, originally required the submission of additional form(s) to receive their EIP. The VA, the IRS and the Treasury announced that Economic Impact Payments to such veterans and survivors would receive their EIP payments without additional paperwork or IRS filings.

Many non-tax filing beneficiaries have already accessed the IRS EIP payment portal to provide the necessary data to IRS to receive their EIP and there will be no interruption to payments that are processed using the IRS portal.

Veterans with internet access are encouraged to continue providing information and track their EIP through the IRS portal. Veterans who do not have internet access, or choose not to use the IRS portal, will receive their EIP payments without further action on their part.

Veterans who have child dependents may be eligible for a $500 per child EIP, but must utilize the ‘Non-Filer: Enter Payment Info Here’ tool on the IRS.gov website.

