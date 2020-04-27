Veterans Corner: Vets will get economic impact payments

The Economic Impact Payments to recipients of VA compensation or pensions who do not file Internal Revenue Service tax forms, originally required the submission of additional form(s) to receive their EIP. The VA, the IRS and the Treasury announced that Economic Impact Payments to such veterans and survivors would receive their EIP payments without additional paperwork or IRS filings.
Many non-tax filing beneficiaries have already accessed the IRS EIP payment portal to provide the necessary data to IRS to receive their EIP and there will be no interruption to payments that are processed using the IRS portal.
Veterans with internet access are encouraged to continue providing information and track their EIP through the IRS portal. Veterans who do not have internet access, or choose not to use the IRS portal, will receive their EIP payments without further action on their part.
Veterans who have child dependents may be eligible for a $500 per child EIP, but must utilize the ‘Non-Filer: Enter Payment Info Here’ tool on the IRS.gov website.
Borne the Battle
Borne the Battle is the Department of Veterans Affairs’ official podcast that engages veterans and members of the military community while spotlighting important information from across the VA. The podcast is released weekly.
Distinguished guests join host Tanner Iskra to discuss bridging the military-civilian divide; veteran advocacy initiatives through the voice of veterans; positive stories to inspire and educate transitioning veterans; and new information from the VA about important resources and benefits.
Borne the Battle podcast via smartphone can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, iHeartRADIO, or any other podcast app or on your computer or tablet by browsing ‘Borne the Battle’ on Google.
Technology effort
The VA, Facebook and the American Red Cross began making Portal Facebook devices available to veterans, and their caregivers and families, to reduce isolation and improve social connectedness at home. Facebook is providing more than 7,400 devices, while the American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network will store and ship them in pairs to qualifying veterans, along with their caregivers or families.
Portal Facebook devices are similar to computer tablets, which permit two-way audio/video communications. The partnerships were initiated by the ‘Prevents’ Office in support of the president’s executive order establishing the ‘Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide’ (PREVENTS). Veterans and/or their families/caregivers who participate in REACH-VET, one of VA’s Caregiver Support services, or programs of comprehensive assistance for family caregivers or in any of VA’s geriatric and extended care services programs may qualify to receive a free portal device.
Browse PREVENTS and VA’s mental health and suicide prevention efforts to learn more about this support program for veterans and caregivers.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.