Veterans Corner: VFW Post 454 celebrates anniversary

Unintended consequences of COVID-19

Part of the response by the Army to the COVID-19 pandemic involved reevaluating its entire “Infantry Basic Training” approach. The new approach forsakes the yelling and stressful approach traditionally used in the first few weeks of basic training. The end of the “draft”, and implementation of an all-volunteer force, reduced the need to “take the civilian” out of the recruit in order to build a soldier. The new approach called “The First 100 yards” was developed at the Army Infantry School at Ft. Benning, Georgia and entails efforts to build teamwork among the recruits and trust in the leaders. The process requires infantry recruits to perform a series of physical and mental exercises together with proper instruction and support of the “drill sergeants,” as well as the traditional physical conditioning. A new combat fitness test will remove having different standards of fitness based on age, sex or rank for infantry soldiers or other combat arms MOS’s (military occupation specialties).