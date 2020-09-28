Veterans Corner: VFW Post 454 celebrates anniversary

VFW Post 454 100th Anniversary
Bloomington VFW Post 454 celebrates its 100th anniversary on Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Post Building at 1006 E. Lincoln Street, Bloomington. The event is open to the public but social distancing and face mask requirements are in effect. The celebration will include a cake cutting, and food and beverages. The Post celebration will continue for this great veterans organization later in the evening on the same date with The Velvet Groove Band, which specializes in covering Elvis to Johnny Cash to Stray Cats to Lynyrd Skynyrd to AC/DC to the Doobie Brothers providing the music and other entertaining and fun activities.
More telehealth at the VA
VA announced a new collaboration with Apple to improve veterans’ access to virtual care benefits. The VA/iPad program provides qualifying veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to access telehealth services. More than 50,000 veterans across the country connect to VA health care services virtually. To standardize the program VA will distribute iPads, to qualified veterans, which offer the combination of portability, user experience, data privacy and security, through Apple’s integrated hardware and software platform. The VA is committed to support veteran health care, and patients can securely view and download their personal medical data using the “Health Records on iPhone” feature from Apple. Veterans who do not currently have a video-capable device or internet service and are interested in VA’s telehealth iPad program should consult their VA health care team to determine their eligibility. Visit Connected Care at https://connectedcare.va.gov for more information about VA telehealth.
Unintended consequences of COVID-19
Part of the response by the Army to the COVID-19 pandemic involved reevaluating its entire “Infantry Basic Training” approach. The new approach forsakes the yelling and stressful approach traditionally used in the first few weeks of basic training. The end of the “draft”, and implementation of an all-volunteer force, reduced the need to “take the civilian” out of the recruit in order to build a soldier. The new approach called “The First 100 yards” was developed at the Army Infantry School at Ft. Benning, Georgia and entails efforts to build teamwork among the recruits and trust in the leaders. The process requires infantry recruits to perform a series of physical and mental exercises together with proper instruction and support of the “drill sergeants,” as well as the traditional physical conditioning. A new combat fitness test will remove having different standards of fitness based on age, sex or rank for infantry soldiers or other combat arms MOS’s (military occupation specialties).
VA home loan guaranty deferments
VA announced they are allowing VA guaranteed home mortgage loan deferments for veterans who have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 national emergency. The loan is not forgiven, but the VA loan payments may be suspended for up to 360 days. Veterans who want to participate in the deferment program should contact the lending institution who holds the loan. Not all lenders have opted to permit the deferments. Learn more at https://www.benefits.va.gov/HOMELOANS/documents/circulars/26_20_33.pdf.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
