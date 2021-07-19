Veterans Corner: Want to see the Tokyo Olympics?

It looks like there will be no attendees in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics except maybe the competitors, their coaches and maybe their families. The 14-hour difference in the time between Tokyo, Japan and Central Daylight Savings Time means that almost all of the major sports will be occurring in prime-time in Tokyo, but in the middle of the night here in Central Illinois. Events will be recorded and played back during prime-time television hours, here. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Comcast NBCUniversal to give active-duty military members, veterans and their families a chance to stream the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics for free. To obtain free-streaming, go to the NBC Olympics website: www.nbcolympics.com. Find an event you want to watch. Click on the viewing button, the site will ask you to log in and you will go to a login page. You will need to have your own www.shopmyexchange.com account to log in. If you are eligible, the process to sign up is pretty simple. Simply Google www.shopmyexchange.com and click on the “my account log in” icon on the part of the site near the right upper corner. Follow directions and you will be enrolled. By enrolling, you will also have access to the full “Exchange” features and therefore be able to purchase items through the military exchanges nationwide just like when you were on active duty.
ACTIVE DUTY BOXER GOES FOR OLYMPIC GOLD
With two-time USA Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields now turned professional, Team USA Boxing looked to the Army to find a replacement for the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Graham is six years older than Shields and won her spot on the Olympic team after boxing at the high level for only 10 years. She will be competing in the 75 kilograms (165 pounds) class. She is a Staff Sergeant (E-6) Ammunition Specialist and is the first female active-duty service member to fight for the U.S. at the Olympics. A total of 17 active duty service members are on the USA Olympic Team. So….. GO TEAM USA!!
DID YOU KNOW?
For the fourth consecutive year, the VA has been honored by the FedHealthIT2021 Innovation Awards program for creating and managing health technology programs and platforms that increase health results for veterans. VA’s innovation, creation and use of technology have been recognized as rivaling the private section in adaptation of technology for real-time improvements in health diagnosis and treatment of veterans. VA’s discoveries are freely shared with companies and organizations in the private sector and thus VA is also serving the interests of all people and not just veterans. Visit the FedHealthIT Innovation Awards website for more details.
Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.