Veterans Corner: Want to see the Tokyo Olympics?

It looks like there will be no attendees in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics except maybe the competitors, their coaches and maybe their families. The 14-hour difference in the time between Tokyo, Japan and Central Daylight Savings Time means that almost all of the major sports will be occurring in prime-time in Tokyo, but in the middle of the night here in Central Illinois. Events will be recorded and played back during prime-time television hours, here. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Comcast NBCUniversal to give active-duty military members, veterans and their families a chance to stream the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics for free. To obtain free-streaming, go to the NBC Olympics website: www.nbcolympics.com. Find an event you want to watch. Click on the viewing button, the site will ask you to log in and you will go to a login page. You will need to have your own www.shopmyexchange.com account to log in. If you are eligible, the process to sign up is pretty simple. Simply Google www.shopmyexchange.com and click on the “my account log in” icon on the part of the site near the right upper corner. Follow directions and you will be enrolled. By enrolling, you will also have access to the full “Exchange” features and therefore be able to purchase items through the military exchanges nationwide just like when you were on active duty.