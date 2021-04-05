Veterans Corner: Where Agent Orange exposure meets COVID-19

WHERE AGENT ORANGE EXPOSURE MEETS COVID-19

A veteran served in Vietnam and was exposed to Agent Orange. He died in November 2020 from COVID-19. He had been granted a disability rating in 2012 for a diagnosis of ischemic heart failure, renal insufficiency and hypertension. These conditions were decided by the VA to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange, and he was treated for several years for these conditions. The veteran’s cause of death was listed as “COVID-19, pneumonia and acute respiratory failure and hypoxia.” These conditions are not directly related to the veteran’s active military service. However, the VA concluded that the veteran’s service-connected chronic renal insufficiency with hypertension and ischemic heart disease were at least a contributing factor in his death. This ruling results in the spouse and dependents being eligible for the Dependents’ Educational Assistance under 38 US.C Chapter 35 and other compensation and benefits. The survivors of veterans whose cause of death was listed as COVID-19 plus other contributing factors should consult a certified Veterans Service Officer (VSO) to see if this ruling might be appropriate to claim service-connection disabilities contributing to his COVID-19 death.