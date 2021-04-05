Veterans Corner: Where Agent Orange exposure meets COVID-19

WHERE AGENT ORANGE EXPOSURE MEETS COVID-19
A veteran served in Vietnam and was exposed to Agent Orange. He died in November 2020 from COVID-19. He had been granted a disability rating in 2012 for a diagnosis of ischemic heart failure, renal insufficiency and hypertension. These conditions were decided by the VA to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange, and he was treated for several years for these conditions. The veteran’s cause of death was listed as “COVID-19, pneumonia and acute respiratory failure and hypoxia.” These conditions are not directly related to the veteran’s active military service. However, the VA concluded that the veteran’s service-connected chronic renal insufficiency with hypertension and ischemic heart disease were at least a contributing factor in his death. This ruling results in the spouse and dependents being eligible for the Dependents’ Educational Assistance under 38 US.C Chapter 35 and other compensation and benefits. The survivors of veterans whose cause of death was listed as COVID-19 plus other contributing factors should consult a certified Veterans Service Officer (VSO) to see if this ruling might be appropriate to claim service-connection disabilities contributing to his COVID-19 death.
IONIZING RADIATION REGISTRY HEALTH EXAM FOR VETERANS
VA’s free Ionizing Radiation Registry health exam alerts veterans to possible long-term health problems that may be related to ionizing radiation exposure during their military service. Veterans may have been exposed during on-site participation in an atmospheric test of a nuclear device whether the testing nation was the United States or not. Other exposures may have occurred while serving at Department of Energy gaseous diffusion plants at Paducah, Kentucky; Portsmouth, Ohio; or the K25 area at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for at least 250 days before Feb. 1, 1992, or veterans whose duties involved Operations, Longshot, Milrow, or Cannikin, underground nuclear tests at Amchitka Island, Alaska, before Jan. 1, 1974. Faulty radar units and radioactive test instruments used to calibrate certain kinds of metering equipment may also have led to risky exposures. Contact your VA Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Environmental Health Coordinator about getting an Ionizing Radiation Registry health exam. This exam is not a claim for service-connected disability compensation. A claim for such service-connected compensation must be filed through a VA Regional Office.
MILITARY SERVICE RECORDS
Q: I am trying to put together a “family military service” record as an heirloom for my greater family to enjoy and learn about those who served from our family. My parents' generation have all passed away, and I have one uncle who has no surviving members of his direct family. I requested his DD214 from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis. They responded that I do not have the authority to receive my uncle’s DD214.
A: Due to confidential information, access to such records as the DD214 has become very restricted. Standard Form 180, Request Pertaining to Military Records, which is the document used to order such a record, indicates at Section 2a, Release of Information that “If the former member is deceased, surviving next of kin may … be entitled to more access to a deceased Veteran’s records: than the general public. The next of kin may be any spouse father, mother, son, daughter, sister, or brother.” It appears that your kinship to your uncle does not meet the criteria.
