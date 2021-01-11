Veterans Corner: Where can I get information about the COVID vaccine rollout?

NEW ADMISSION RULES FOR IDVA VETERANS HOMES

The four IDVA veterans homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy have been open for years serving our veterans who served at least one day during times of war. The waiting time to gain admission to veterans who were eligible commonly was several months to several years due to the homes being full. The past requirements for admission included being a wartime veteran (not necessary to have been in combat or even in the war region), must have served at least one day during time which was declared as war, must have been a resident of Illinois immediately before entry into the service and returned to Illinois to reside within six months of separation from service. An income means test was also applied. Cost to the veteran was very small compared to a private nursing home or even county nursing home rates. With the World War II veterans passing in large numbers several years ago, the rules have been modified for eligibility. A veteran applying for admission today must still meet the Illinois residency requirement. However, while wartime service veterans receive preference for admission, peacetime veterans, spouses, surviving spouses and Gold Star parents are also eligible for admission. All four IDVA veterans homes stopped taking new admissions about six months ago due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This column will keep you posted as to when admissions will reopen. In the meantime, applications for admission are still being accepted and placed into a queue, when the facilities reopen, to determine who receives first consideration for admission. Visit https://bit.ly/3osErbt for more information.