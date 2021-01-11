Veterans Corner: Where can I get information about the COVID vaccine rollout?

Q: I have a VA Medical Card and use the VA for most of my health and medical needs. I received a call recently by someone claiming to be from the VA and talking about the COVID vaccine and how I can get in the line early to receive the vaccine. I was asked a lot of questions, but I felt the caller was getting too personal, so I hung up on him. Was this legitimate? Where can I find good information about the “rollout” of the vaccine?
A: Probably not! This type of interaction is very common on scam contacts called phishing. There are several current scams connected to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccinations. The phishing expedition was for the purpose of getting your personal information that could then be used for nefarious purposes. A good source of information about the COVID-19 pandemic and especially current information about the distribution process and timing is available at the State of Illinois Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
Q: I just saw on the internet the new “U.S. Space Force” uniform design. What a ridiculous sight! It looks like something out of a class B science fiction movie or an usher at a classy event. Are they really serious?
A: The answer is no. According to Maj. Nick Mercurio, of the Space Force, the uniform appearing on social media is not an official U.S. Space Force uniform and is not one of several that is being considered. However, your question and comments are right on target. If you want to see the fake uniform visit https://bit.ly/3nrNIzk.
NEW ADMISSION RULES FOR IDVA VETERANS HOMES
The four IDVA veterans homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy have been open for years serving our veterans who served at least one day during times of war. The waiting time to gain admission to veterans who were eligible commonly was several months to several years due to the homes being full. The past requirements for admission included being a wartime veteran (not necessary to have been in combat or even in the war region), must have served at least one day during time which was declared as war, must have been a resident of Illinois immediately before entry into the service and returned to Illinois to reside within six months of separation from service. An income means test was also applied. Cost to the veteran was very small compared to a private nursing home or even county nursing home rates. With the World War II veterans passing in large numbers several years ago, the rules have been modified for eligibility. A veteran applying for admission today must still meet the Illinois residency requirement. However, while wartime service veterans receive preference for admission, peacetime veterans, spouses, surviving spouses and Gold Star parents are also eligible for admission. All four IDVA veterans homes stopped taking new admissions about six months ago due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This column will keep you posted as to when admissions will reopen. In the meantime, applications for admission are still being accepted and placed into a queue, when the facilities reopen, to determine who receives first consideration for admission. Visit https://bit.ly/3osErbt for more information.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.