Veterans Corner: Why do I need tax exemption verification?

Q: I am a service-connected disabled veteran with a 70% VA compensation rating. Why do I have to have a letter from the VA to give to my tax assessor to verify my rating for the real estate PTAX disabled veteran exemption?

A: VA service-connected disability ratings can change based on whether the ratings have been declared by the VA to be permanent or temporary, or if a veteran request for an upgrade has been successful and for downgrades due to an improvement in the veteran’s disability health and other reasons. The confirmation letter ensures that the assessor’s office has correct information for calculation of the exemption. The confirmation letter also verifies that the veteran is still alive and the PTAX 342R form verifies that the veteran is still living in the residence receiving the exemption.

The rating letter can be obtained by calling 1-800-827-1000. Listen to the menu and you will get an option to talk to a live representative. You can also request a copy of your rating letter by visiting www.va.gov.

