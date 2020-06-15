Veterans Corner: Why do I need tax exemption verification?

Q: I am a service-connected disabled veteran with a 70% VA compensation rating. Why do I have to have a letter from the VA to give to my tax assessor to verify my rating for the real estate PTAX disabled veteran exemption?
A: VA service-connected disability ratings can change based on whether the ratings have been declared by the VA to be permanent or temporary, or if a veteran request for an upgrade has been successful and for downgrades due to an improvement in the veteran’s disability health and other reasons. The confirmation letter ensures that the assessor’s office has correct information for calculation of the exemption. The confirmation letter also verifies that the veteran is still alive and the PTAX 342R form verifies that the veteran is still living in the residence receiving the exemption.
The rating letter can be obtained by calling 1-800-827-1000. Listen to the menu and you will get an option to talk to a live representative. You can also request a copy of your rating letter by visiting www.va.gov.
NATIONAL CEMETERIES
Military rites at national cemeteries operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs have been suspended since March 23. The VA announced on June 5 that regular funeral services and interments, along with military honors, at all but two of its cemeteries would resume on June 9. The Calverton and Long Island national cemeteries, both on Long Island, N.Y., are still restricting activities. Those cemeteries are expected to return to full services June 22, provided New York and local agencies give their approval.
VA national cemeteries will contact families who were unable to hold a committal service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to arrange memorial services for their loved ones beginning in July.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS RITES
Military rites at the funerals of veterans in the Normal/Bloomington area have been suspended since about the first of April. This suspension mirrored the suspension imposed at the national cemeteries. The Normal/Bloomington American Legion Honor Guard is offering military rites, at graveside sites only, observing social distancing.
When the funeral homes will resume offering those rites to the family of the deceased veteran at the funeral home is unknown at this time. The honor guard, going forward, will resume normal military rites and offer color guard ceremonies at non-funeral events consistent with the COVID-19 restrictions.
DID YOU KNOW?
Each quarter, Veterans Signals, VA’s customer experience feedback program, randomly surveys approximately 257,000 veterans with recent interactions VA-wide, with claims, appeals, health care, memorials and other services to rate their overall trust in VA. VA, in a separate trust survey focusing specifically on VA outpatient health care reached a trust level of 90.1% in May.
VSignals currently has 35 wide-ranging surveys in use across VA with results being provided to the public on a quarterly basis. These results are used in real-time to resolve concerns, answer questions, record compliments and share recommendations.
VAN RIDES
Illiana VA has announced that van service from Bloomington to Danville VA Medical Center will operate two vans per day Monday-Friday. The pickup point for both vans is at McDonald’s, 325 Brock Drive, off west Route 9 (West Market Street). The Disabled American Veterans van will depart Bloomington at 7:15 a.m. Call 1-217-554-4281 to schedule rides. The Veterans Transportation Service van utilizes VA employees and leaves Bloomington at 1 p.m. Call 1-217-554-5003 to schedule rides.
The return shuttle to Bloomington currently departs at 4 p.m. on its way back to Peoria Monday-Friday. Currently, only VTS vans can accommodate oxygen tanks and/or wheelchairs.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
