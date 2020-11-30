Veterans Corner: Wreaths Across America continues

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
The Nov. 16, 2020, Veterans Corner column summarized the National Wreaths Across America program. Since that column, Arlington National Cemetery canceled the annual program at Arlington which effectively would cancel the rest of the program at the 2,100 cemeteries in all 50 states. Fear not! U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has ordered Arlington National Cemetery to reverse course. The event will be held. Wreaths Across America and the local chapter of the American Heritage Girls’ Troop 2112 continue efforts to sell wreaths for $15.00 that will be laid on the graves of veterans at Bloomington’s Evergreen Cemetery to remember, honor and teach about our nation’s fallen heroes. Contact Karen Head at ahgil2112@gmail.com for more information and donations.
VA DISABILITY CLAIMS BACKLOG SPIKE
By November 2019, the VA had succeeded in processing compensation and pension (C&P) claims at a high rate and had reduced the backlog to an all-time low of 64,000 cases from the 2013 backlog of 611,000 cases. Concerns about spreading COVID-19 resulted in the VA suspending its in-person medical disability examinations for its compensation and pension (C&P) programs. The in-person exams where restarted in August on a limited basis. Additionally, COVID-19 restrictions at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) Archives warehouse in St. Louis limited the VA’s access to records needed to verify veterans’ claims. These two factors — not being able to provide in-person exams and the limited ability to obtain essential records — resulted in the current 300,000 backlog of claims. The VA sent VA personnel to assist the National Archives at the archives and had 48 VA personnel processing records requests at the warehouse. Veterans with active claims, pending exams and record acquisition, be assured that the VA is working diligently to reduce the backlog. Currently, the VA is processing claims at about the rate that they are receiving them.
DID YOU KNOW?
The approval of a vaccine(s) and therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 appears to be on the near horizon. Army General Gus Perna, in charge of distribution for Operation Warp Speed, the interagency organization set up to speed the development of vaccines and therapeutics, said his public and private teams are ready to deliver the vaccines “within 24 hours” of FDA approval. The first doses will go to the elderly and front-line workers including at VA health facilities, federal and state-operated veterans homes. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, has stated that if the FDA approves, about 20 million doses could be ready for distribution in December, with deliveries escalating in the following months.
VA BENEFITS BANKING PROGRAM (VBBP)
At any time, there are approximately 250,000 veterans who do not have bank accounts. The VBBP was established in December 2019, and involves the Veterans Benefits Administration working with the Association of Military Banks of America and the Defense Credit Union Council to leverage their strength to offer financial services to veterans. The VA announced that at least 25,000 more veterans are now receiving monetary benefits through federally-insured banks and credit unions (VBBP). Visit https://www.va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/PRESSRELEASE.CFM?ID=5574 for more details.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
