Veterans Corner: Wreaths Across America continues

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

The Nov. 16, 2020, Veterans Corner column summarized the National Wreaths Across America program. Since that column, Arlington National Cemetery canceled the annual program at Arlington which effectively would cancel the rest of the program at the 2,100 cemeteries in all 50 states. Fear not! U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has ordered Arlington National Cemetery to reverse course. The event will be held. Wreaths Across America and the local chapter of the American Heritage Girls’ Troop 2112 continue efforts to sell wreaths for $15.00 that will be laid on the graves of veterans at Bloomington’s Evergreen Cemetery to remember, honor and teach about our nation’s fallen heroes. Contact Karen Head at ahgil2112@gmail.com for more information and donations.

VA DISABILITY CLAIMS BACKLOG SPIKE

By November 2019, the VA had succeeded in processing compensation and pension (C&P) claims at a high rate and had reduced the backlog to an all-time low of 64,000 cases from the 2013 backlog of 611,000 cases. Concerns about spreading COVID-19 resulted in the VA suspending its in-person medical disability examinations for its compensation and pension (C&P) programs. The in-person exams where restarted in August on a limited basis. Additionally, COVID-19 restrictions at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) Archives warehouse in St. Louis limited the VA’s access to records needed to verify veterans’ claims. These two factors — not being able to provide in-person exams and the limited ability to obtain essential records — resulted in the current 300,000 backlog of claims. The VA sent VA personnel to assist the National Archives at the archives and had 48 VA personnel processing records requests at the warehouse. Veterans with active claims, pending exams and record acquisition, be assured that the VA is working diligently to reduce the backlog. Currently, the VA is processing claims at about the rate that they are receiving them.