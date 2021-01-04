Veterans Corner

Q: I am an older veteran who is planning what happens after I pass away. I do not want my family to have to make decisions about the funeral, visitation, casket or other details. I intend to be buried, after a traditional funeral, at a national cemetery. How do I find out what can be inscribed on the marble upright grave marker in a national cemetery?

A: The VA will provide a headstone for any eligible veteran for installation at a private or national cemetery. The VA National Cemetery Administration has approved only 67 possibilities for engraving on a marble grave marker in a national cemetery, including the “hammer of Thor" for any believers of Norse gods or a symbol for an atheist. VA Form 40-1330 and its information sheet will cover all of the options and can be viewed by browsing VA Form 40-1330. Next, if you have not done so already, I would suggest you start a file folder with all of the things you will need to collect, in the way of documentation, before you pass. Find your Form DD214, separation from active duty form. The American Legion has a helpful brochure on “Things to do before a veteran dies.” The brochure covers all the key points about veterans benefits related to the passing of the veteran. A copy of this brochure is available by visiting https://www.legion.org/sites/legion.org/files/legion/publications/09VAR0920-What-to-do-before-a-Veteran-Dies.pdf or at your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) 309-888-5140. Make sure you let a family member know where this collection folder of information is located.