Veterans Corner

Q: I am an older veteran who is planning what happens after I pass away. I do not want my family to have to make decisions about the funeral, visitation, casket or other details. I intend to be buried, after a traditional funeral, at a national cemetery. How do I find out what can be inscribed on the marble upright grave marker in a national cemetery?
A: The VA will provide a headstone for any eligible veteran for installation at a private or national cemetery. The VA National Cemetery Administration has approved only 67 possibilities for engraving on a marble grave marker in a national cemetery, including the “hammer of Thor" for any believers of Norse gods or a symbol for an atheist. VA Form 40-1330 and its information sheet will cover all of the options and can be viewed by browsing VA Form 40-1330. Next, if you have not done so already, I would suggest you start a file folder with all of the things you will need to collect, in the way of documentation, before you pass. Find your Form DD214, separation from active duty form. The American Legion has a helpful brochure on “Things to do before a veteran dies.” The brochure covers all the key points about veterans benefits related to the passing of the veteran. A copy of this brochure is available by visiting https://www.legion.org/sites/legion.org/files/legion/publications/09VAR0920-What-to-do-before-a-Veteran-Dies.pdf or at your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) 309-888-5140. Make sure you let a family member know where this collection folder of information is located.
DID YOU KNOW?
Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) office is open. The VAC has remained open, with restrictions, since the lockdown started in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We still provide short-term, emergency financial assistance for rent/mortgages, electric bills, natural gas bills and public water bills. We still run a VAC van service to the Bob Michel VA Clinic in Peoria for specialty care not available at the Bloomington VA Clinic. Our hours are Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday. We can be reached at 309-888-5140. Interviews and appointments are scheduled by phone. Face masks are required for entry to the office.
VA AIRBORNE HAZARDS AND OPEN BURN PIT
Q: I served three tours of duty in the Middle East. I am retired from the Army now and continue to hear bits of information about airborne hazards to which I may have been exposed while on duty in the Middle East. I am in good health right now, but I am concerned that my exposure may have long-term health problems for me. Where can I get information about military exposures to airborne hazards?
A: The VA established the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research concerning potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures while in the military. Service in regions and countries who are eligible to join the registry include: Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Djibouti, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, waters of the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea and Red Sea. Operations and campaigns include: Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn. For more information and/or enrolling in the registry visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.