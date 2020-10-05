Veterans Corner

VETERANS SMALL BUSINESS OUTREACH

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Veterans Business Outreach Centers (MBOC) and Prairie State College Military Student Affairs Center will hold an online webinar titled Veteran Certification & Resource Summit. The webinar will be Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required and the webinar link will be shared after registration. This webinar will be presented by various local, state and federal procurement experts on how to access and leverage certification so that you can get your business entry positioned for government prime and sub-contracting work. Register at bit.ly/vbocsummit . Contact vboc@wwbic.com for more information.

AI IMPROVES TRANSITION

Artificial intelligence has come to the process for transitioning from military to civilian life. The U.S. Department of Labor announced a new contract with a Silicon Valley startup company name Eightfold.ai, which will help transitioning service members and veterans find the career they want and plot a course on how to qualify for it. Eightfold.ai uses their Talent Intelligence Platform to understand the capabilities that military personnel have acquired and takes into account the geographic preferences for separating military personnel to map job opportunities in those areas. Users will be able to build a profile, add their skills and education, and see right away not only what jobs are available, but what jobs could be available. If the user is missing any skills for the job, the platform can inform them of what they need to learn to qualify for the job they want in the area they want to live. Visit bit.ly/3iqOdHk for more information.