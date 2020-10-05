Veterans Corner

DID YOU KNOW AGENT ORANGE, PART 1?
Vietnam veterans in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard have long decried the slow process in determining eligibility for Agent Orange-related disability compensation. The problem was determining the Blue-water Navy (BWN) and Coast Guard locations of Navy and Coast Guard veteran’s ships and boats while offshore of Vietnam. The final ruling is that if such service between Jan. 9, 1962 and May 7, 1975 occurred not more than 12 nautical miles seaward of a line commencing on the southwestern demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia and intersecting certain points on several islands off the coast, then such veteran shall be deemed exposed to Agent Orange. For more detailed description of the “certain points” information browse Public Law 116-23 11th Congress, Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
DID YOU KNOW AGENT ORANGE, PART 2?
The VA has been working to develop a better process for determining Blue Water Navy Agent Orange Disability Compensation eligibility. The VA and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) have utilized contractors to digitize declassified deck logs from 1956-1978. This process will sharply reduce the time required to see if a Navy veteran’s service near Vietnam meets the eligibility requirements for exposure to Agent Orange. VA Secretary Wilkie stated, “Since Jan. 1, 2020 the VA has processed thousands of claims and encourages every veteran, dependent and surviving spouse who is eligible to file a claim as soon as possible.” Visit bit.ly/34hbWVe for more details.
VETERANS SMALL BUSINESS OUTREACH
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Veterans Business Outreach Centers (MBOC) and Prairie State College Military Student Affairs Center will hold an online webinar titled Veteran Certification & Resource Summit. The webinar will be Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required and the webinar link will be shared after registration. This webinar will be presented by various local, state and federal procurement experts on how to access and leverage certification so that you can get your business entry positioned for government prime and sub-contracting work. Register at bit.ly/vbocsummit. Contact vboc@wwbic.com for more information.
AI IMPROVES TRANSITION
Artificial intelligence has come to the process for transitioning from military to civilian life. The U.S. Department of Labor announced a new contract with a Silicon Valley startup company name Eightfold.ai, which will help transitioning service members and veterans find the career they want and plot a course on how to qualify for it. Eightfold.ai uses their Talent Intelligence Platform to understand the capabilities that military personnel have acquired and takes into account the geographic preferences for separating military personnel to map job opportunities in those areas. Users will be able to build a profile, add their skills and education, and see right away not only what jobs are available, but what jobs could be available. If the user is missing any skills for the job, the platform can inform them of what they need to learn to qualify for the job they want in the area they want to live. Visit bit.ly/3iqOdHk for more information.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
