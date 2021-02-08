Veterans Corner

VACCINE Q&A

Q: The mainstream media does not issue adequate information concerning availability of COVID-19 at VA facilities. I think I am on the list for the Bloomington VA Clinic. What is the VA doing to get the vaccinations out to all VA locations as soon as possible? When will the Bloomington VA Clinic begin giving vaccinations for COVID-19?

A: The Bloomington Clinic is scheduled to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the VA Clinic location by appointment only. The Bloomington Clinic has determined by priority order which veterans who are enrolled there will be contacted to establish an appointment. The VA is using the priority criteria based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Do not call the clinic to establish an appointment! The calls will pull clinic personnel from their regular duties and the vaccination effort. Remember, those not enrolled in VA Health Care must use other sources, e.g. the hospitals, Walgreens and CVS pharmacy, etc. The VA, nationally, dispensed at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to more than 582,000 veterans and has fully vaccinated over 44,000, totaling more than 626,000 as of Feb. 2. This is in addition to administering more than 401,000 doses to VA employees, and more than 1,200 vaccine doses to federal partners.