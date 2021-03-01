Veterans Corner

VA COVID-19 VACCINE LOCAL UPDATE

VA Illiana Medical Center in Danville announced that effective immediately Illiana VA is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans of all ages at all of the VA sites of care which includes the Bloomington Community Base Outpatient Center. Of course, this offering includes only those veterans who are currently enrolled in the VA healthcare system. All other Illiana VA Clinics will also offer the vaccines. All eligible veterans should call the Danville VA Scheduling Center at 1-217-554-4444 to schedule their vaccination appointment.

NEW AGENT ORANGE PRESUMPTIVES

VA has added three new presumptive conditions to the list of medical conditions that VA considers associated with exposure to Agent Orange. These three conditions: bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s-like symptoms (but not diagnosed as Parkinson’s) along with several other conditions have been pending at VA since at least 2016. Deadlines established for the determinations have come and gone several times since 2016. Congress finally acted by including the three new presumptives in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. Visit bit.ly/2O2dQ7S for an excellent explanation of VA presumptive conditions related to Agent Orange and the veterans who may have been exposed to it. Veterans who previously filed claims for service-connected disability for any of these three newly-added conditions but were denied, should refile. These veterans now may be eligible to secure benefits with an effective date back to the original filing date.