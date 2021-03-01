Veterans Corner

VA COVID-19 VACCINE LOCAL UPDATE
VA Illiana Medical Center in Danville announced that effective immediately Illiana VA is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans of all ages at all of the VA sites of care which includes the Bloomington Community Base Outpatient Center. Of course, this offering includes only those veterans who are currently enrolled in the VA healthcare system. All other Illiana VA Clinics will also offer the vaccines. All eligible veterans should call the Danville VA Scheduling Center at 1-217-554-4444 to schedule their vaccination appointment.
NEW AGENT ORANGE PRESUMPTIVES
VA has added three new presumptive conditions to the list of medical conditions that VA considers associated with exposure to Agent Orange. These three conditions: bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s-like symptoms (but not diagnosed as Parkinson’s) along with several other conditions have been pending at VA since at least 2016. Deadlines established for the determinations have come and gone several times since 2016. Congress finally acted by including the three new presumptives in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. Visit bit.ly/2O2dQ7S for an excellent explanation of VA presumptive conditions related to Agent Orange and the veterans who may have been exposed to it. Veterans who previously filed claims for service-connected disability for any of these three newly-added conditions but were denied, should refile. These veterans now may be eligible to secure benefits with an effective date back to the original filing date.
VBA MODERNIZES DISABILITY RATING INFORMATION
VA announced that the Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) has reviewed and modernized the musculoskeletal and muscle injuries portion of the Schedule for Rating Disabilities (VASRD) rules. The revisions ensure that this portion of the VASRD uses current medical terminology by removing obsolete conditions, clarifying ambiguities, and providing detailed and updated criteria for the evaluation of musculoskeletal and muscle injury disabilities, including adding conditions that previously did not have diagnostic codes. VA solicited and received comments from various veteran service organizations and veterans to ensure fair evaluations are established, which should improve consistent decisions with greater ease. Claims for musculoskeletal and muscle injuries which were filed before Feb. 7, 2021, will be evaluated under both the old system and the new one, with the veteran receiving the rating under the system that is most favorable to the veteran. Claims filed after Feb. 7 will be rated under the new criteria.
McLEAN COUNTY VAC
Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission office is still open. The office offers short-term, emergency assistance for partial rent assistance and utility bills for heating, electrical and water. Keep in mind that recent past government actions that froze evictions and the cut-off of utilities are only a temporary pause in the payments, not a forgiveness of the bill which is increasing each time the bill is not paid. The VAC still provides rides to the Peoria VA Clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. However due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, we only take two passengers plus the driver so timely requests for a ride will improve the odds that you will be able to ride. Call 1-309-888-5140 for scheduling an appointment or a ride.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.