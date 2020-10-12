Veterans offered new online tutoring program

DID YOU KNOW?
The VA announced a partnership with StudyEdge.com that offers free personalized online tutoring to all veterans — active duty, Reserve and National Guard — through the end of the year. Most colleges and universities are offering only online course work or at best limited in-person classes. This type of learning takes some getting used to. In the meantime, students not comfortable using online education have few options for help. The tutoring program is available for most science and math courses, and is available on both a computer and mobile app version. The program offers concise subject-specific videos that have practice problems to help with test preparation and downloadable study guides tailored to each specific course. All content is available 24/7 to keep up with those college hours. Courses are taught by certified teachers and former university professors, tutors and college learning center staff. For more information, visit StudyEdge.com.
ILLIANA VA SEASONAL FLU CAMPAIGN
Illiana VA announced the 2020-2021 Free Flu shot clinic sessions. The flu shot program will be offered at the Bloomington VA Clinic and at the Mattoon VFW Post 4325 to veterans, enrolled for VA healthcare, from Oct. 26 through Oct. 29. Illiana VA locations at Danville, Decatur and Peoria will offer the flu shots Oct. 19 through Oct. 23. The Springfield Troopers Lodge 41 will host the flu shot campaign from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30. Urbana VFW Post will host the flu shot campaign on Oct. 14 and 28 from 10 a.m. The Morton Blain’s Farm and Fleet will host the flu shot campaign on Oct. 15 and Lincoln American Legion Post 263 will host it on Oct. 21. All sessions at Urbana, Morton and Lincoln will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VETERANS DAY MOVIE
Veterans Day 2020 will showcase the release of a new World War II movie “RECON” that will be showing as a one-night Fathom event (this company features new movies and older classic movies in brief theatrical engagements) in AMC, Cinemark and Regal venues around the country on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The movie follows four American soldiers over the course of a day after they are sent on a possible suicide reconnaissance mission over a mountain. Watch for showings at local theaters.
VA again began accepting applications for the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses program, or VET TECH, GI Bill program on Oct. 1. VET TECH is designed to train veterans in high-tech fields that lead to well-paid jobs in technical fields like information science, computer program software and “coding boot camps.” Anyone currently eligible to use their GI Bill benefits is qualified for the program. Training received under VET TECH will not decrease your GI Bill entitlement in any way. It is essentially free money. The program pays tuition as well as a Monthly Housing Allowance (MHA). Visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/GIBILL/FGIB/VetTecTrainingProviders.asp for information and application.
