Veterans offered new online tutoring program

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA announced a partnership with StudyEdge.com that offers free personalized online tutoring to all veterans — active duty, Reserve and National Guard — through the end of the year. Most colleges and universities are offering only online course work or at best limited in-person classes. This type of learning takes some getting used to. In the meantime, students not comfortable using online education have few options for help. The tutoring program is available for most science and math courses, and is available on both a computer and mobile app version. The program offers concise subject-specific videos that have practice problems to help with test preparation and downloadable study guides tailored to each specific course. All content is available 24/7 to keep up with those college hours. Courses are taught by certified teachers and former university professors, tutors and college learning center staff. For more information, visit StudyEdge.com.