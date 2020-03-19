VIDEO: McLean County has first case of COVID-19; man in 70s in 'good' condition

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has its first case of the new strain of coronavirus, the McLean County Health Department said Thursday.
A man in his 70s has tested positive and is in isolation, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said at a press conference at the health department on Thursday afternoon.
She would not say where he is in isolation or his condition.
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center released a statement later Thursday afternoon saying that BroMenn is caring for a patient with COVID-19.
"The patient is in good condition and is being treated in isolation in accordance with our strong infection prevention protocols," said a statement from Advocate Public Affairs Coordinator Lynn Hutley.
The man has no known travel to an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 and has had no known contact with anyone already diagnosed with COVID-19, McKnight said.
She said the man was tested Monday but test results weren't known until Thursday.
The health department is contacting people who have been in close contact with the man and asking them to self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days, to keep an eye out for COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) and, if they develop any, to contact their health care provider.
The health department recommends that anyone who develops mild COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine in their home, McKnight said. Anyone who develops severe symptoms is asked to call their health care provider before seeking care and their health care provider will determine the best course of action.
McKnight said about 25 people have been tested for COVID-19 in McLean County. She wouldn't say where the man who tested positive had been tested.
The news came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a total of four deaths statewide and a total of 422 positive cases. Among other Central Illinois counties with people with COVID-19 are Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon.
On Thursday, the Memorial Health Systems announced that a 71-year-old woman being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield had died.
The patient was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became ill. The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County earlier this month and became the first COVID-19 death in Central Illinois.
The confirmation of McLean County's first case comes one day after Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said it was inevitable that people here will test positive for the virus.
Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath, or in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or has been recently to an area where there has been a COVID-19 outbreak should stay home and call their health care provider who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Most people recover from the virus.
Meanwhile, social distancing, washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when you can and cleaning frequently used surfaces are important to keep the number of cases of COVID-19 in McLean County as low as possible, Graven said.
McKnight said there's no way to know how many cases of COVID-19 that McLean County will have.
"We understand the public is concerned," McKnight said. "We don't want the public to panic" but to be aware.
