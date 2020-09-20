Virtual cemetery walk showcases amazing Florence Funk

In 1912, Frank Funk ran as the Progressive Party candidate for Illinois governor. Although a lifelong Republican, he followed former President Theodore Roosevelt, who bolted the calcified GOP to lead like-minded reformers under the banner of the Progressive “Bull Moose” Party.

As much as — or perhaps more than — her husband, Florence Funk championed progressive causes. To cite a representative example, she was active in the playground movement in which educators and welfare advocates embraced fresh air and organized play as essential to proper child development. In the spring of 1912, Funk delivered an illustrated address on playgrounds — complete with 100 slides — before the mother and parent clubs of several Bloomington schools.

In this talk, she decried the inequality when it came to educational and recreational opportunities for children in the Twin Cities. While some schools boasted well-equipped playgrounds, others lacked basic necessities. “The schools where playgrounds are most needed are most neglected,” she noted. “If playgrounds are good for some children, why not good for all?”

Funk came of age at a time when women did not have the constitutional right to vote. She was a local and state leader in the suffrage movement, serving as a delegate, for instance, to the Illinois Equal Suffrage Association convention of 1914.