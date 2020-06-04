Virtual vigil later today; prayer walk brings faithful to downtown Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A one-hour virtual vigil has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday by Not In Our Town and the Interfaith Alliance.

The vigil follows a 6 a.m. prayer walk in downtown Bloomington and another prayer walk planned for 6 a.m. Friday in uptown NOrmal.

The virtual interfaith vigil will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/FBCBloomingtonIL/Live.

The vigil and walks follow several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism after the Memorial Day death of a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

