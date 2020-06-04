Virtual vigil later today; prayer walk brings faithful to downtown Bloomington
Virtual vigil later today; prayer walk brings faithful to downtown Bloomington

Prayer

People pray in downtown Bloomington early Thursday as part of a prayer walk that will be repeated Friday at 6 a.m. in uptown Normal. The gatherings follow a week of protests and vandalism connected to the police-related death of a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis.

 JONELL KEHIAS, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A one-hour virtual vigil has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday by Not In Our Town and the Interfaith Alliance.

The vigil follows a 6 a.m. prayer walk in downtown Bloomington and another prayer walk planned for 6 a.m. Friday in uptown NOrmal.

The virtual interfaith vigil will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/FBCBloomingtonIL/Live

The vigil and walks follow several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism after the Memorial Day death of a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

