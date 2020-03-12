Virus worries force changes to IHSA basketball tourneys, other events

CHICAGO — The Illinois High School Association will limit attendance at the state tournament to 60 fans per school this weekend in Peoria and at all other games across the state due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“This was a difficult decision shaped by thoughtful deliberation set against a truly unprecedented backdrop,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “IHSA Basketball is America’s Original March Madness, and we recognize that this tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the competing teams, communities and fans. Ultimately though, we have to put the health and safety of the students, along with the general public, ahead of the spectacle of the event. This is and remains a fluid situation. It is important that our member schools and fans understand that events outside any of our control could lead to further changes over the coming hours and days.”

Full refunds will be available for all fans that already purchased tickets. The IHSA says the move came after after consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Departments.

Other changes: The three-point contest has been postponed. The March Madness Experience will be closed this weekend in Peoria. The scholastic bowl, debate and drama state finals will also be closed to the public.