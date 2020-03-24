Volunteers help McLean County community cope with COVID-19

But no calls could be a good thing, too, because it means “people are stepping up and helping their neighbors and helping each other and that’s awesome,” Moré said. “If we don’t need to exist, then that’s cool, but I have a feeling that there’s plenty of people out there that need this and we just want to reach them so that we can enable them to stay home.”

The volunteers can help with small errands and pick up 10 items or fewer, including prescriptions. For larger grocery needs, volunteer “technology tutors” can help people order groceries online or find alternatives.

Part of the team’s efforts include connecting people with resources they might not know about, including emotional or financial support and help with food insecurity.

“If we need to change our mission and serve the community in a different way, we are open to doing that. We just want to get calls and we just want to know what the need is so that we can get people together to meet whatever that need is,” Moré said.

Other resources

Realtor Robert Vegas of Bloomington is leading another service to help those who are struggling financially and need groceries or supplies.