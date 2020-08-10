Walmart in Bloomington closes temporarily after storms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bloomington Walmart was temporarily closed Monday after it lost power caused by severe storms.

Employees standing outside the Walmart at 2225 W. Market Street around 8:45 p.m. told customers entering the store that it was closed.

Lucas Mercer, a supervisor, said the power went out around 4 p.m. but it came back on shortly after. He said they had to ask customers to leave.

“We are just trying to get our computers back up and we should be open again tomorrow,” Mercer said

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

