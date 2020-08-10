Walmart in Bloomington closes temporarily after storms

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Bloomington Walmart was temporarily closed Monday after it lost power caused by severe storms.
Employees standing outside the Walmart at 2225 W. Market Street around 8:45 p.m. told customers entering the store that it was closed.
Lucas Mercer, a supervisor, said the power went out around 4 p.m. but it came back on shortly after. He said they had to ask customers to leave.
“We are just trying to get our computers back up and we should be open again tomorrow,” Mercer said
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.