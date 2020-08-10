You are the owner of this article.
Walmart in Bloomington closes temporarily after storms
Walmart in Bloomington closes temporarily after storms

060320-blm-loc-1walmart

Customers file in and out of Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

The Bloomington Walmart was temporarily closed Monday after it lost power caused by severe storms.

Employees standing outside the Walmart at 2225 W. Market Street around 8:45 p.m. told customers entering the store that it was closed.

Lucas Mercer, a supervisor, said the power went out around 4 p.m. but it came back on shortly after. He said they had to ask customers to leave.

“We are just trying to get our computers back up and we should be open again tomorrow,” Mercer said

