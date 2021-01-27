Washington Senior Apartments brings new life to former Bloomington High School

As a result, many aspects of the building went untouched.

Lockers still line the hallways, and Sigler said she could use one to store out-of-season coats. She even has the same combination lock from when she attended school there.

Sigler's apartment used to be a pair of science classrooms, and it has built-in cabinets that were once used to store science supplies. Today, Sigler uses the cabinets to store many items because “I am known in my family as a pack rat,” she said.

“Some of the things that I’ve heard from tenants that they most liked are those built-in (cabinets),” Buragas said. “Also, the existing wood floors in the classrooms we were able to keep and refinish and showcase again, as well as the terrazzo floors in the corridors and the lockers in the corridors, and the plastered ceilings.”

Sigler loves how spacious her place is, and as her cat meowed a few times in the background of a phone call with The Pantagraph, she added, “the cat likes it, too.”

Her apartment has a “really long hallway,” which her cat will “get used to,” because she never had that much running space in Sigler’s old house.