Watch now: 10,000 people helped in Give Thanks food distribution in Normal

The number of households may have been slightly lower this year because some families aren't having extended family Thanksgiving dinners because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burgess said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But he said "It's no surprise that the number of people who came through was still a high number this year."

"The need for food assistance is persistent in our community," Burgess continued. "We need to always remember that we have neighbors who need the support of others. And that support turns out every year. We have a very generous community...Events like this do not happen without the generous support of our community and that is at the top of my list of things I am thankful for."

Because 2,500 meal boxes were donated by the community during the Big Give collection in the fall, 178 meal boxes are left over, Burgess said.