Watch now: 10,000 people helped in Give Thanks food distribution in Normal

NORMAL — Nearly 10,000 Central Illinoisans will be giving thanks beyond Thanksgiving because of the generosity of their neighbors.
Home Sweet Home Ministries, Midwest Food Bank and Thrivent Financial hosted Give Thanks, the annual two-day distribution of food for people who can't afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, on Saturday morning and on Monday night at the food bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal.
When the distribution ended at 8 p.m. Monday, 2,322 households, representing about 9,288 people, had received a meal box, said Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home chief operating officer, and Tara Ingham, executive director of the food bank's Bloomington-Normal division.
A meal boxes consisted of a turkey, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, one box of stuffing mix, one box of mashed potatoes, one envelope of gravy, one container of French Fried Onions, one can of cranberry sauce, one box of pie crust mix, one can of pumpkin pie and one can of evaporated milk.
The number of households may have been slightly lower this year because some families aren't having extended family Thanksgiving dinners because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burgess said.
But he said "It's no surprise that the number of people who came through was still a high number this year."
"The need for food assistance is persistent in our community," Burgess continued. "We need to always remember that we have neighbors who need the support of others. And that support turns out every year. We have a very generous community...Events like this do not happen without the generous support of our community and that is at the top of my list of things I am thankful for."
Because 2,500 meal boxes were donated by the community during the Big Give collection in the fall, 178 meal boxes are left over, Burgess said.
Midwest Food Bank will distribute the remaining meal boxes to area food pantries, Ingham said. "They will still go out to the surrounding community to people in need," she said.
"We know a lot of families are struggling because of the pandemic. You can't help but walk away from an event like this filled with hope," Ingham said Monday night.
"To see an entire community coming together to make sure families can have a meal around the table at Thanksgiving is incredibly special," she said.
Volunteers helped with the food distribution on Saturday and Monday night. To stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, recipients kept their vehicle windows closed and meal boxes were placed in either the trunk or back seat by volunteers, who wore masks. The number of volunteers was kept down this year to maintain social distancing, Burgess said.
"Our volunteers showed up, worked hard and were fantastic as usual," Burgess said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
