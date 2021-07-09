Watch now: 102-year-old Paris woman says it’s never too late to finish your education

PARIS — Gladys Wright has lived a full life, but there was one achievement that eluded her.

Wright, who is 102 years old, longed for the opportunity to flip her tassel from one side to the other, signifying her graduation from high school.

With dozens of friends, family members, teachers and community leaders on hand Wednesday, Wright checked that item from her bucket list.

“I appreciate every bit of effort that’s been put into it,” she said, getting emotional.

Wright recently finished the last few credits needed toward her high school degree as part of the Paris Union School District Adult Education Program. The community responded by throwing a celebration and turning July 7 into Gladys Wright Day.

Wright didn’t expect there to be such a big celebration. In fact, at first she thought she might even receive her diploma in the mail. Wright was blown away when she saw the welcoming decorations in front of the entrance.

“I thought, ‘Surely it’s not for me,’” Wright said.

While earning her high school diploma was no small task, it was important for her. Wright said not receiving her high school diploma was one of her biggest regrets.

Wright's family, including her daughter Sandy Templeton, and grandson, Pete Templeton, eventually pushed her toward achieving the goal.

“Pete, back some time ago, asked me if I would like to get my diploma and I said, ‘Yes,’” said Wright “Then it was kind of put away. Then Sandy got after me. When the two of them get after me, you’re going to do something — so here we are.”

Wright had to finish one math class and one English class. She enjoyed math, but did not enjoy English.

Her diploma required Paris School District Superintendent Jeremy Larson to retrieve her transcripts from Shakamak High School in Indiana. That was no easy task: the transcripts were from 1936, the year she needed to drop out of school due to a bad case of appendicitis.

Wright never went back to school because, by the time she recovered, it was in the middle of the Great Depression and she got a job. She eventually married Glen Wright in 1946 after he returned from World War II, and had her daughter, Sandy.

Wright currently lives with Sandy in Paris. She is also a breast cancer survivor, an avid quilter, who is happiest when she is sitting around the dinner table, eating and laughing with family.

Now begs the question: What is next for Gladys Wright?

“I’ve been thinking I’d apply for a job,” said Wright, jokingly, as the room erupted with laughter and applause. “I’ve got a good job at Pemberton Family Restaurant. We’ve got some good customers and some very good food, so I think I’ll just stick with what I’ve got.”

She has a simple lesson to teach to anyone who will listen.

“If you or any of your friends have not finished their high school diploma, you tell them to get after it because it’s well worth it,” Wright said. “I know it won’t affect me that much at my old age, but when you’ve got that diploma, they can’t say, ‘You can’t have it because you don’t know enough.’”

That might be the best part of receiving her diploma, along with receiving a key to the city presented by Paris Mayor Craig Smith.

“I’ve met a lot of good friends, and if they say, ‘You can’t have this because you don’t have a diploma,’ I can say, ‘I’ve got it now!’”

