Watch Now: 103-year-old Fairbury woman a bright spot during pandemic

Householder was born in Fairbury to Nelson and Ada (Wilborn) Heironymus.

She grew up on her parents' farm before marrying her husband, John L. Householder, on Dec. 21, 1940. The two lived in the country with their children, John and Nancy, for many years before moving into Fairbury.

In the 1950s, Householder's 6-year-old son, John, was in the hospital for five days fighting polio, one of the most feared viruses in America at the time, according to the CDC.

"I think the most scary epidemic was polio," Householder said. "The other ones are scary, too, but there's something about polio."

When she took her son to the doctor, they thought he had just contracted the flu.

"He was very sick," said Householder. "We were all frightened. We had stayed away from parks and everything, and then to have something like that come up, it was really surprising."

Today, Householder passes the time by listening to the radio. Though she is unable to see her family as much as she would like, she stays in touch with her daughter through the phone.