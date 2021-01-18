Watch Now: 103-year-old Fairbury woman a bright spot during pandemic

FAIRBURY — Dorothy Householder has lived through a lot in her 103 years.
Born Dec. 28, 1917, Householder was barely a year old when the 1918 influenza pandemic — named the most severe and deadliest pandemic in recent history by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — ravaged the globe.
Today, Householder finds herself living through another historic pandemic from her home in Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury. Though life has changed for many, Householder tries to remain positive.
"I think you have to (stay positive)," Householder told The Pantagraph from behind a glass window in the retirement home's new visitor center.
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across America, Householder became a bright spot for many nurses at Fairview Haven, said Sally Fehr, social services director at Fairview Haven.
"I think what struck me the most was her ability to cope and just keep on being positive," said Fehr. "Just that spirit of strength and courage, it really helped a lot of us."
In today's world there are more ways for people to stay healthy and prevent the spread of disease. When Householder heard about stores running out of toilet paper as people hunkered down during the early months of the pandemic, she laughed, Fehr said.
There was no toilet paper when Householder grew up. In fact, all her family had was an outhouse.
"This is much better," Householder said, adding that she and her friends were always bringing germs home from school. At that time, people were mainly concerned about spreading the measles or smallpox, she said.
"We didn't go to a doctor; we just had to use what we had at home," said Householder.
Before receiving the vaccine, Householder battled the coronavirus, which has made its way into many nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the country.
Of her experience with the virus, Householder found the cough to be the most surprising. She said many of the people she knew who had the virus didn't have as bad of a cough.
"It's hard to realize, because I had the virus, but it seems like everybody else that has it, we had different health problems," she said. "I had a very bad cough, but I didn't hear people talk much about them having a cough. I was surprised, really."
Householder received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in early January, shortly after her 103rd birthday.
Householder was born in Fairbury to Nelson and Ada (Wilborn) Heironymus.
She grew up on her parents' farm before marrying her husband, John L. Householder, on Dec. 21, 1940. The two lived in the country with their children, John and Nancy, for many years before moving into Fairbury.
In the 1950s, Householder's 6-year-old son, John, was in the hospital for five days fighting polio, one of the most feared viruses in America at the time, according to the CDC.
"I think the most scary epidemic was polio," Householder said. "The other ones are scary, too, but there's something about polio."
When she took her son to the doctor, they thought he had just contracted the flu.
"He was very sick," said Householder. "We were all frightened. We had stayed away from parks and everything, and then to have something like that come up, it was really surprising."
Today, Householder passes the time by listening to the radio. Though she is unable to see her family as much as she would like, she stays in touch with her daughter through the phone.
While Householder said it's necessary to wear the mask and social distance to protect people from the virus, the pandemic has been difficult in other ways.
When her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Fry, visited from Scottsdale, Arizona, for two weeks, their time was limited to Fairview Haven's visiting center, a small shed with a dividing wall and glass window.
"That was hard," said Householder. "There's one thing I miss. That's having someone to eat with me."
Householder had to spend her birthday away from her family, but was surprised to receive many birthday cards, candy and messages through Facebook.
"I would like to thank all the people for all the wonderful birthday cards I had," she said. "It was amazing. I've never had that happen before."
