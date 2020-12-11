Watch now: 111 COVID cases reported in McLean County Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 111 more cases of COVID-19. Three people with COVID also have died.
There now have been 9,673 probable and confirmed cases, the department said in a statement.
Other data released Thursday:
- 1,177 people are isolating at home and 8,415 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
- More than 153,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.1% through Wednesday.
- 16 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
- 85% of ICU beds in use and 92% of total beds in use.
- There have been 65 COVD-related deaths reported in McLean County.
Forty-six new cases and two deaths were also reported in Livingston County Thursday. LaSalle County had six deaths and 101 new cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also Thursday said the state continues to make gradual progress in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 and the state’s public health director said she plans to receive a virus vaccine when it is her turn in line.
“At the beginning of the week, I said that I was hopeful that some of the recent early improvement in our COVID leading indicators will continue. And I'm glad to say that we have yet to see a reversal in our progress,” said Pritzker during a daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago on Thursday, the same day the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was set to consider emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer.
Another 196 COVID-19-positive individuals have been reported dead over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,861 among 823,531 confirmed or probable cases and 11.4 million test results reported. But positivity rates and hospitalizations were showing a general downward trend.
Still, Pritzker said, “I cannot overstate how preliminary this progress is.”
“We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak, but we're also hundreds below our overall pandemic record to date of Nov. 25,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 11,101 new confirmed or probable cases Thursday out of 114,503 test results reported. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 9.5 percent, which brought the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 9.5 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from the day prior.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have leveled as well, although available bed capacity remains near pandemic lows. As of Wednesday night, there were 5,138 people hospitalized in Illinois for COVID-19, a decrease of 146 from the day prior. That left about 24.6 percent of beds available.
COVID-19 patients occupied 1,081 intensive care unit beds at the end of Wednesday, a decrease from the day prior, leaving 615 staffable ICU beds available statewide for a capacity of 18.5 percent.
There were 606 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, also a decrease from the day prior, leaving about 70 percent of ventilators available.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
