Watch now: 146 new COVID cases in McLean County; new deaths in LaSalle, Tazewell counties

BLOOMINGTON — A total of 146 more McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county health department said Monday, one day after reporting a single-day record high of 219 cases. The surge reflects, in part, the continuing increase in cases at Illinois State University.
"I state the obvious when I say the number of positive COVID-19 test results received through on-campus testing is concerning," ISU President Larry Dietz said in a statement.
The virus, meanwhile, claimed three more lives in LaSalle County and another life in Tazewell County.
ISU reported on Monday 39 new cases on Sunday, with 84 people testing negative. In the previous seven days, 699 people have tested positive on campus of 2,909 people tested, for a positivity rate of 24%.
ISU's totals as of Monday morning were 972 people testing positive and 3,433 testing negative.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from the previous day from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Dietz released a statement during the weekend assuring the university community that ISU leaders are "closely monitoring the number of positive cases reported through on-campus and community testing sites."
Dietz said ISU is working with the Town of Normal and McLean County Health Department to control the spread of the virus.
"The university made many decisions throughout the summer months to de-densify the number of students, faculty and staff who are on campus," Dietz said. Many faculty and staff continue to work remotely, nearly 80% of classes are being taught virtually and 40% fewer students are living on campus, he said.
"We continue to work closely with students who prefer to live at home rather than in on-campus housing," he said. "In addition, many of our students are currently living in the community in off-campus housing and signed leases for this fall in September or October of 2019, prior to COVID-19. The university is not a party to leases that students sign and regrettably has no control over off-campus housing agreements."
"I urge students, faculty and staff to follow all public health guidelines while on campus and in the community," Dietz said.
McLean County's 146 new COVID cases brings the county's total since March 19 to 1,767 people diagnosed with the virus, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. The age group with the largest number of cases in McLean County is people in their 20s.
Of the 1,767 people, 840 are isolating at home, four are hospitalized (one in an intensive care unit) and 907 have recovered, McKnight said.
Sixteen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Aug. 17.
The county's positivity rate (percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive) for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 10.3%, McKnight said. The county's cumulative positivity rate of the 45,900 tests conducted since testing began in March is 3.8%, she said.
At the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 719 people were tested on Sunday, the busiest Sunday since that site opened on March 28, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For testing at that site, a new online pre-registration form may help the process go faster, EMA said. On-site staff can assist people who encounter problems or are unable to register online. The link for the site is testdirectly.com/mclean.
LaSalle County Health Department announced COVID-related deaths of a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, bringing to 48 the number of COVID deaths in that county. LaSalle County also announced 17 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,261. Of those, 683 have recovered.
Tazewell County Health Department said a woman in her 80s died of COVID, increasing the number of Tazewell County deaths to ten.
Livingston County Health Department announced 12 new cases, bringing that county's total to 193. All 12 are in isolation. Of the 193 people, 156 have recovered.
Logan County Health Department announced six new cases, bringing that county's total to 263; 226 of them have recovered.
Statewide, IDPH on Monday announced 1,668 new COVID cases and seven additional deaths. None of the deaths were in Central Illinois.
Since the outbreak began earlier this year, 235,023 people in Illinois have had COVID and 8,026 have died, IDPH said. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Sunday was 4.1%.
As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 347 were in intensive care units, IDPH said.
McKnight said, "Stay home if you are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, keyboards, faucets and sinks; and wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public around people outside of your household," McKnight said.
