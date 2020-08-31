Watch now: 146 new COVID cases in McLean County; new deaths in LaSalle, Tazewell counties

LaSalle County Health Department announced COVID-related deaths of a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, bringing to 48 the number of COVID deaths in that county. LaSalle County also announced 17 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,261. Of those, 683 have recovered.

Tazewell County Health Department said a woman in her 80s died of COVID, increasing the number of Tazewell County deaths to ten.

Livingston County Health Department announced 12 new cases, bringing that county's total to 193. All 12 are in isolation. Of the 193 people, 156 have recovered.

Logan County Health Department announced six new cases, bringing that county's total to 263; 226 of them have recovered.

Statewide, IDPH on Monday announced 1,668 new COVID cases and seven additional deaths. None of the deaths were in Central Illinois.

Since the outbreak began earlier this year, 235,023 people in Illinois have had COVID and 8,026 have died, IDPH said. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Sunday was 4.1%.

As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 347 were in intensive care units, IDPH said.