Watch now: 16 more Central Illinois COVID deaths announced; Pritzker warns of Thanksgiving case increase

BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen more Central Illinois residents — including six in McLean County — have died of COVID-19 even as state and Central Illinois officials warned that an increase in virus cases from Thanksgiving gatherings has yet to happen.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the six new deaths mean that 56 county residents have died of the virus since March. The six deaths was the highest number that the county health department has reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
The six included a woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s associated with long-term care facilities. McKnight did not identify the facilities.
The six also included a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 125 new COVID-related deaths, meaning 12,403 people have died of the virus since March.
IDPH also reported 12,542 new virus cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 10.4%, the ninth day in a row that the rate has hovered between 10% and 11%.
Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 738,846 COVID cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily COVID briefing that the new cases could have come from transmissions that occurred as long as two weeks ago and potential Thanksgiving exposures will take longer to show up in testing results.
"That means if you didn't socially distance at Thanksgiving, and you spent time with people who are not in your own family bubble, you may feel fine right now, but you could nevertheless be passing COVID-19 on to others without knowing it," Pritzker said. "So for anyone who traveled or gathered with family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, monitor yourselves for symptoms. And if you have any of those symptoms, stay home."
Those who traveled should get tested for COVID five to seven days after returning, even if they are not showing symptoms, he said.
"This is the time to be extra careful with a surge of the virus expected," Pritzker said. "These next few weeks are a time to stay home as much as possible, assume you were exposed and assume more of your coworkers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask."
McLean County
"It's too early to know what a post-holiday increase in cases will look like for us so we continue to monitor operations, evaluate our surge plans and encourage everyone in the community to follow safety guidelines," said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
"Because hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, we won't know the impact of the holiday for a few weeks," Kannaday said. "For anyone that traveled over the holiday or spent time with extended family and friends, please consider quarantining in your home for the next several days."
Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, said "We are deeply appreciative of all the families who limited their celebrations to their household occupants." She urged those who celebrated with people outside their household to get tested and to isolate as much as possible over the next 14 days.
In addition to the six deaths in McLean County, McKnight reported 101 new cases of the virus, meaning 8,681 people have been diagnosed since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate was 11.3%, compared with 10.5% on Monday. Of the more than 141,900 COVID tests of county residents since March, 6.1% have come back positive for the virus.
Twenty McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID, compared with 22 on Monday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.
"McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use and 94% of total beds in use," McKnight said.
The 1,337 people isolating at home on Tuesday was 128 fewer than on Monday. McKnight also reported that 7,268 people have recovered from COVID since March, an increase of 225 from Monday.
"It is important to remember that people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions...are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19...," McKnight said.
At the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 698 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, LaSalle County Health Department reported seven new COVID-related deaths — a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s, three women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s — bringing to 138 the number of COVID deaths in that county.
LaSalle County also reported 113 new COVID cases, bringing that county's case total up to 6,278.
Tazewell County reported two new deaths — a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s — meaning that county has had 98 COVID deaths.
Livingston County reported that a man in his 90s had died, meaning that county has had 24 COVID deaths. Livingston also reported 41 more COVID cases, bringing that county's case total to 2,293.
