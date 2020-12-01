Watch now: 16 more Central Illinois COVID deaths announced; Pritzker warns of Thanksgiving case increase

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 738,846 COVID cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily COVID briefing that the new cases could have come from transmissions that occurred as long as two weeks ago and potential Thanksgiving exposures will take longer to show up in testing results.

"That means if you didn't socially distance at Thanksgiving, and you spent time with people who are not in your own family bubble, you may feel fine right now, but you could nevertheless be passing COVID-19 on to others without knowing it," Pritzker said. "So for anyone who traveled or gathered with family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, monitor yourselves for symptoms. And if you have any of those symptoms, stay home."

Those who traveled should get tested for COVID five to seven days after returning, even if they are not showing symptoms, he said.

"This is the time to be extra careful with a surge of the virus expected," Pritzker said. "These next few weeks are a time to stay home as much as possible, assume you were exposed and assume more of your coworkers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask."

McLean County