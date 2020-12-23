Watch now: 16 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing to 10,867 the number of probable and confirmed infections since the pandemic started.

The county health department in a statement also said a man in his 90s "who was associated with a long-term care facility" is the county's 86th COVID-related death.

Other data released Wednesday for the county:

969 individuals are isolating and 9,794 are considered recovered

More than 169,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 7.2% Tuesday

18 are hospitalized

LaSalle County also reported two additional deaths and 90 cases Wednesday.

Statewide, 6,762 cases and 135 deaths were added as well. More than 15,500 people in the state have died from COVID-19 with 918,070 total known cases.

