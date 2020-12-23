Watch now: 16 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing to 10,867 the number of probable and confirmed infections since the pandemic started.
The county health department in a statement also said a man in his 90s "who was associated with a long-term care facility" is the county's 86th COVID-related death.
Other data released Wednesday for the county:
- 969 individuals are isolating and 9,794 are considered recovered
- More than 169,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%
- The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 7.2% Tuesday
- 18 are hospitalized
LaSalle County also reported two additional deaths and 90 cases Wednesday.
Statewide, 6,762 cases and 135 deaths were added as well. More than 15,500 people in the state have died from COVID-19 with 918,070 total known cases.
Public health officials renewed their requests for people to limit travel and interactions outside their households during the holidays. While Illinois overall seemed to have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge seen in other states, the death rate has remained high following soaring case counts earlier in November. Chicago health officials have said the city did report a spike in infections after Thanksgiving.
“The best way to avoid another surge in hospitalizations, another surge in deaths, another surge in new infections is to celebrate the holidays at home with the family you currently live with,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said at a news conference.
She said that if people do travel or mingle outside their households, they should take additional safety precautions. For example, federal public health officials have recommended making sure there's proper ventilation at home.
More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, the state health department said.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020
Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think are the top stories of the year?
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think are the top stories of the year?
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 8. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
Illinois State President Larry Dietz and athletic director Larry Lyons are both headed toward retirement.