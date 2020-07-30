Watch now: 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in McLean County since the pandemic started surpassed 500 Thursday, with the local health department confirming 18 new cases.
"The last seven months have been a stressful time for people and communities coping with uncertainties and change due to the COVID-19 pandemic," McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement Thursday. "Fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma, which is negative attitudes and beliefs toward people, places or things."
As of Thursday, the number of infections stood at 504. A total of 409 have recovered.
McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems opened its second mobile COVID-19 testing site Thursday in LeRoy. The site, which will travel between Colfax, LeRoy and Heyworth during the next two months, attracted a number of area residents.
"It was a good turnout," said David Hopper, McLean County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator. "The communities have been very receptive to it. The turnout this week was better than last and we'll continue to go up as we continue testing."
Seventy-one people were tested Thursday at the LeRoy location.
The mobile testing sites are funded through a $2.8 million state grant, which is also covering increased contact tracing. The first site was opened in Colfax on July 23 and 35 people were tested.
A record-setting 622 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, said the McLean County Emergency Management Agency. The previous record, set Tuesday, was 606 tests in one day.
Wednesday was the third consecutive day for administering a record-breaking number of coronavirus tests in one day, the Emergency Management Agency said.
Of the 504 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County since March 19, 77 people are isolating at home and three people are hospitalized. There have been 15 COVID-related deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.8% through Tuesday, health officials said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,772 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths. There have been a total of 176,896 cases in Illinois and 7,478 deaths.
In Tazewell County, health officials confirmed Thursday 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 322 cases. Of those, 220 are considered recovered, 87 are at home in isolation and seven people are hospitalized.
The county's health department said Thursday was largest daily increase since March.
Additionally, 12 Bradley University students, including some who attended a social gathering after leading freshmen orientation programs this month, have tested positive for COVID-19, the school said.
During a visit to Peoria on Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents to wear masks and warned of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We're at a danger point, everybody,” he said.
Pritzker has said he would not hesitate to reimpose restrictions in regions of the state where the virus is rapidly spreading.
If a region surpasses certain thresholds — metrics include percentage of people testing positive, hospital capacity, and rising hospital admissions — then officials can choose to tighten restrictions from a “menu” of options outlined in the new tiered-system.
McLean County health officials also released ways to reduce social stigma toward COVID patients and testing as cases continue to rise throughout the county. Health officials warn that increased stigma could discourage people from seeking coronavirus screening, testing and quarantining.
To prevent possible stigma, health officials encouraged people to:
- Maintain the privacy and confidentiality of people seeking health care or who are involved in contact investigation
- Share accurate information about how the virus spreads
- Support health care workers, first responders and others working on the front lines
- Promote resources for mental health or other social support services for people who have experienced stigma or who need assistance
