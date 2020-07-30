Watch now: 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

"It was a good turnout," said David Hopper, McLean County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator. "The communities have been very receptive to it. The turnout this week was better than last and we'll continue to go up as we continue testing."

Seventy-one people were tested Thursday at the LeRoy location.

The mobile testing sites are funded through a $2.8 million state grant, which is also covering increased contact tracing. The first site was opened in Colfax on July 23 and 35 people were tested.

A record-setting 622 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, said the McLean County Emergency Management Agency. The previous record, set Tuesday, was 606 tests in one day.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day for administering a record-breaking number of coronavirus tests in one day, the Emergency Management Agency said.

Of the 504 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County since March 19, 77 people are isolating at home and three people are hospitalized. There have been 15 COVID-related deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.8% through Tuesday, health officials said.