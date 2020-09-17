Watch now:19th COVID death in McLean County; 111 more people recover

McKnight reported that 1,260 county residents are isolating at home, 88 fewer than on Wednesday. Six people are hospitalized, two fewer than on Wednesday, and one of them is in an intensive care unit, one fewer than on Wednesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate — the measurement of new COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Wednesday — declined to 5.7% from 6.1% the day before, McKnight reported.

The rate until earlier this week had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks, one reason why the county has been on the state warning list for the past two weeks. The next warning list will be issued on Friday.

McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 63,500 tests conducted since March, remained 4.8% on Thursday, McKnight reported.

Illinois State University reported on Thursday that, during the previous seven days, 67 students had tested positive on campus of 1,396 students tested, for a positivity rate of 4.8%. That continued a decline in the rate that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.