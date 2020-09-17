Watch now:19th COVID death in McLean County; 111 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — A 19th person has died of COVID-19 in McLean County and 111 more people have recovered from the novel virus, the county health department reported Thursday.
The deceased was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. She had not been a resident of a long-term care facility, McKnight said.
Additionally, a sixth Woodford County resident has died of the virus. He was in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying medical conditions, said Andrea Ingwersen, a health department spokeswoman.
Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Thursday that a Tazewell County man in his 60s had died. But Sara Sparkman, communications manager for that county's health department, clarified that death — the 16th COVID fatality in Tazewell County — was the same death that the county announced earlier this week.
McLean County had 22 new COVID cases on Thursday, McKnight reported, meaning 146 more people have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 3,025 since March 19. A total of 1,740 people have recovered, an increase of 111 from Wednesday.
McKnight reported that 1,260 county residents are isolating at home, 88 fewer than on Wednesday. Six people are hospitalized, two fewer than on Wednesday, and one of them is in an intensive care unit, one fewer than on Wednesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the measurement of new COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Wednesday — declined to 5.7% from 6.1% the day before, McKnight reported.
The rate until earlier this week had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks, one reason why the county has been on the state warning list for the past two weeks. The next warning list will be issued on Friday.
McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 63,500 tests conducted since March, remained 4.8% on Thursday, McKnight reported.
Illinois State University reported on Thursday that, during the previous seven days, 67 students had tested positive on campus of 1,396 students tested, for a positivity rate of 4.8%. That continued a decline in the rate that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,398 students have tested positive of 8,173 students tested, ISU reported Thursday. That's a positivity rate of 17.1%, compared with the 20% rate reported last week.
But McKnight has said that any possible COVID cases resulting from ISU students gathering on Sept. 9 to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys and from Labor Day gatherings may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from IDPH and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Among other Central Illinois counties:
- Tazewell County reported 13 new cases, bringing its new total to 1,488; 1,041 people have recovered.
- Livingston County reported 16 new cases, including ten at Pontiac Correctional Center, bringing that county's total to 310 cases; 268 have recovered.
- LaSalle County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 1,553; 997 have recovered.
Statewide, IDPH reported 2,056 new COVID cases and 25 additional deaths, bringing the totals since March to 268,207 cases and 8,392 deaths.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.6%, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,558 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, with 359 of them in intensive care units.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 540 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said.
