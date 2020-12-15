Watch now: 1st COVID vaccines given in Illinois; McLean County reports 4 deaths

TRACKING THE NEWS

WHAT HAPPENED: Health care workers in Chicago and Peoria received the first COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday during ceremonial events attended by top elected officials.

THE BACKGROUND: Doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving this week. Health care workers will receive the first shots.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pritzker has said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses initially within the next few weeks. Chicago officials expect about 20,000 to 25,000 of those in the city.