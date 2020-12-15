 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 1st COVID vaccines given in Illinois; McLean County reports 4 deaths
1 comment
breaking featured
COVID-19 | THE VACCINE
HISTORIC MOMENT

Watch now: 1st COVID vaccines given in Illinois; McLean County reports 4 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — In a historic moment, health care workers in Chicago and Peoria on Tuesday became the first groups in Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, marking what Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike called “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic.

The vaccine, developed by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech, was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week and is now being shipped throughout the United States. Early studies have shown that after two doses that are given 21 days apart, the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

The FDA is also expected to approve a second vaccine from the drug company Moderna, possibly before the end of the week.

Ezike said even as more vaccines become available, it will take several months to reach everyone in Illinois.

“I think most of 2021 will be spent in this effort,” Ezike said at the event at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. “But I'm excited for the engagement and for the support of the community to get this done as rapidly as possible.”

Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s own vaccination plan calls for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities to be the first in line for the vaccine. 

“People getting vaccinated, particularly our health care workers, is an exciting moment,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “I hope that everybody will take note that you were part of this and witnessed this. These health care workers have been working all throughout this pandemic, taking care of people on the front lines. These are our heroes.”

In addition to the supply of vaccines going to the state, the federal government is also shipping vaccines directly to Cook and Lake counties and Madison and St. Clair counties near St. Louis.

SECONDARY

Chemica Jones, 41, a certified nursing assistant, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois during an event Tuesday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Pritzker said he expects roughly 85,000 people in Illinois will receive their first dose of the vaccine this week. Those doses are being shipped to 96 hospitals in 50 counties that have had the highest death rates from the disease. McLean County is not part of the first phase. 

Five frontline medical workers also received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Chicago on Tuesday morning.

”What we just witnessed is history in the making,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a ceremony at Loretto Hospital in the city’s hard-hit Austin neighborhood. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first person to receive the vaccine was Dr. Marina Del Rios, from the University of Illinois health system. After the first vaccination, the room applauded.

Del Rios said workers had been anxious for this day to come. Frontline medical workers have lost friends and family while worrying about their ability to keep patients safe in overcrowded hospitals under challenging conditions.

“We carry on, doing the best we can with the resources we have,” she said.

The release of the vaccine in Illinois came on a day when the state recorded another 117 virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 14,509.

IDPH also reported 7,359 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of 92,922 tests performed. That moved the state’s rolling seven-day average case positivity rate down one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.6%. That rate has now been below 9 percent for three of the past four days.

The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday also confirmed the deaths of four residents with COVID-19. Through Tuesday, there have been 73 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. 

The deaths included a woman and man in their 70s who were not associated with long-term care facilities, as well as a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s associated with long-term care facilities.

The health department also reported 117 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 10,232 as of Tuesday.

Also, 29 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, a new record high. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.

More than 160,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Monday.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 588 people were tested at the community-based testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Monday.

The Chicago Tribune and Kevin Barlow, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this report. 

A look back: Symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County
Local News

COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County

“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public calls for hearings on COVID-19 mitigations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News