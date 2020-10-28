Watch now: 2 McLean County women with COVID latest deaths; more restrictions further north

BLOOMINGTON — Five more Central Illinois residents have died of COVID-19, public health officials reported on Wednesday, as the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health added two northeastern counties to the growing list of regions with restrictions because of resurgence of the virus.
Among the deceased reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health were two McLean County women — one in her 50s and one in her 90s — and a Piatt County man in his 80s.
Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said Wednesday that the health department was investigating the two McLean County deaths and hoped to have more information on Thursday.
David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, confirmed the death of the Piatt County man and said he was Piatt County's first COVID fatality.
Two new McLean County deaths would mean that 38 county residents have died of the virus although the county health department continued to report 36 on Wednesday. Five deaths have been reported so far this week.
Woodford County Health Department reported that county's 18th COVID death — a man in his 80s with co-morbidities (more than one medical condition) but not a resident of a long-term care facility.
LaSalle County Health Department reported that a woman in her 90s was that county's 66th COVID-related death.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH announced COVID resurgence restrictions in Lake and McHenry counties, effective Saturday. Those two counties, which make up the state's Region 9, have experienced a seven-day average COVID positivity rate of 8% or higher for three straight days, exceeding thresholds set for establishing restrictions under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan, the governor and IDPH said.
Region 9 will be the eighth of the state's 11 regions to operate under resurgence mitigations, Pritzker said. The two Central Illinois regions are not yet included on that list.
Pritzker said "beginning on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., public gatherings in Lake and McHenry counties will be reduced to 25 people, and indoor dining and indoor bar service will be temporarily closed — although outdoor service in tents and takeout, delivery and drive-through service will remain available."
"These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again," he said. "I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn't going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us. And there are many of those tools that nearly everyone in our state has available to join the fight."
"With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
"This is not just a warning but a call to action," Ezike said. "We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer. We turned the state around once, let's do it again. Limit your exposures by wearing a mask, physically distancing and limiting in-person gatherings. It will take all of us working together to beat this virus."
But Illinois Senate Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington, urged Pritzker to release data that he's using to impose the restrictions.
Brady called for a public hearing for Pritzker to lay out the numbers that he says show that the fall surge in COVID is fueled by close contact among restaurant and bar patrons.
In McLean County, McKnight reported 39 more COVID cases, meaning 228 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 4,251 since March 19.
Forty-six more people were isolating at home, as McKnight reported that 393 people were in home isolation on Wednesday, compared with 347 on Tuesday.
Eleven people were hospitalized with COVID, one fewer than on Tuesday, with none of the 11 in intensive care, she said.
Four additional Central Illinois residents — two from McLean County and two from Woodford County — have died of COVID-19, public health officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Twenty-six more people have recovered as McKnight reported that 3,811 have recovered from the virus since March, compared with 3,785 on Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, continued to edge up. The rate was 5.6% on Wednesday, compared with 5.4% on Tuesday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of more than 97,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, was 4.4% on Wednesday, compared with 4.3% on Tuesday.
Central Illinois counties reporting spikes in COVID cases on Wednesday were Tazewell and LaSalle counties.
Tazewell reported 77 new cases on Wednesday, including 17 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin, to bring that county's total to 2,802 cases. The prison is experiencing an outbreak with 109 cases since late September.
LaSalle reported 85 new cases, bringing its total to 2,549 cases.
Statewide, IDPH reported 6,110 new COVID cases and 51 additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state's total since March to 389,095 cases and 9,619 deaths.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests rose from 6.4% to 6.7%. As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 600 in intensive care and 243 on ventilators.
