Watch now: 2 McLean County women with COVID latest deaths; more restrictions further north

"These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again," he said. "I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn't going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us. And there are many of those tools that nearly everyone in our state has available to join the fight."

"With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

"This is not just a warning but a call to action," Ezike said. "We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer. We turned the state around once, let's do it again. Limit your exposures by wearing a mask, physically distancing and limiting in-person gatherings. It will take all of us working together to beat this virus."

