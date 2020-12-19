Watch now: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County

The rolling seven-day positivity rate at the end of November was around 12% she said. On Friday, that rate had dropped to 9.5%.

McKnight would like to see that number decline, especially with the Christmas holiday a week away.

"In-person gatherings that bring people together from different households are obviously the highest level of risk," she said. "Celebrating with your household is the safest option, and having a virtual celebration. If you are having an in-person gathering with people outside your household, limit the number of people that will be present so you can maintain social distancing, avoid in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, and everyone should wear a mask."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also reminding residents to be safe during the holidays, in hopes that after the new year, the state can begin easing the mitigations.

“We are very glad that things are moving in the right direction, but we are also concerned the numbers have not come down as precipitously as we would have liked to have seen by now,” he said Friday. “That is of great concern to us. We are still seeing 7,000, 8,000, 9,000 cases every day and we still have a positivity rate that is far from the (World Health Organization) recommended 5%.”