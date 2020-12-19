 Skip to main content
Watch now: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County
COVID | LOCAL CASES

Watch now: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County

COVID-19 testing

Reditus Laboratories technicians register people for COVID-19 testing at their site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Thursday.

 DAVID PROEBER,THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The number of McLean County's elderly people with COVID-19 remains a major concern, the county’s top health official said Friday, the same day two residents of long-term care facilities died from coronavirus disease.

"Sadly, this is what we are seeing across the state," said Jessica McKnight, the McLean County Health administrator. "Even though our case numbers are starting to decrease daily, we are seeing our deaths increase and those are lagging indicators. We did have a surge in the last month and we saw the increase in hospitalizations and we are seeing the deaths, sadly, do follow."

The fatalities were a a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. There have been 85 COVID-related deaths reported since March.

Overall, there were 117 newly confirmed or probable cases on Friday. That brings the total number of McLean County residents who have tested positive to 10,539 as of Friday morning.

There have been 733 new cases reported this week. That includes four infants; 85 between the ages of 1 and 17; 22 between the ages of 18 and 19; another 114 in their 20s; 97 in their 30s; 97 in their 40s; 87 in their 50s; 74 in their 60s; 59 in their 80s; 32 in their 90s; and two over the age of 100.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate at the end of November was around 12% she said. On Friday, that rate had dropped to 9.5%.

McKnight would like to see that number decline, especially with the Christmas holiday a week away.

"In-person gatherings that bring people together from different households are obviously the highest level of risk," she said. "Celebrating with your household is the safest option, and having a virtual celebration. If you are having an in-person gathering with people outside your household, limit the number of people that will be present so you can maintain social distancing, avoid in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, and everyone should wear a mask."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also reminding residents to be safe during the holidays, in hopes that after the new year, the state can begin easing the mitigations.

“We are very glad that things are moving in the right direction, but we are also concerned the numbers have not come down as precipitously as we would have liked to have seen by now,” he said Friday. “That is of great concern to us. We are still seeing 7,000, 8,000, 9,000 cases every day and we still have a positivity rate that is far from the (World Health Organization) recommended 5%.”

McKnight said that 14 days is still the recommended time from quarantine, for those who have have been exposed to someone who tested positive, but there are some factors which can result in an early release from quarantine.

"If an individual has remained without symptoms since they were exposed for 10 days, on the 11th day, they could be released from quarantine," she said. "After seven days, if they have had a negative COVID test, within 48 hours of that, can be released from quarantine on day eight."

As of Friday, 24 McLean County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of the ICU beds are in use and 85% of the total beds are in use.

In Livingston County, three more residents have died with COVID-19, including a man in his 70s and two women in their 80s. The health department also announced that 11 more residents and one inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center have tested positive. As of Friday, 53 Livingston County residents have died with COVID-19. The department reports out of 38,855 tests, 2,853 have tested positive.

In Ford County, four more people have died – two men in their 80s, and a man and a woman, each in their 90s. These deaths are associated with an outbreak at Heritage Health in Gibson City. There have been a total of 32 COVID-19 related deaths.

In LaSalle County, six new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the county to 198 deaths since March. The individuals are two men in their 70’s, two women in their 70’s, a man in his 80’s, and a woman in her 80’s.

Fifty-five new cases were reported Friday, including three boys under the age of 13, four girls under 13, four teenage girls, nine men in their 30s, and five women in their 50s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,377 new and probable cases Monday and 181 additional deaths.

Pritzker also announced Friday that more than 17,000 doses of the first coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois frontline health care workers outside of Chicago, up from 3,500 doses on Thursday.

Pritzker said Illinois hospitals could begin to receive shipments of a second COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the drug company Moderna, as early as next week. That announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended the use of the Moderna vaccine in people ages 18 and older. The FDA is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna vaccine.

A look back at iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

INSIDE:

McLean County receives unexpected batch of vaccine PAGE A6

